SPoT Coffee Announces New Stockhouse Partnership

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSXV: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") to keep its shareholders informed about the Company's present status and 2021-2023 growth plans, to implement an effective marketing plan to support the Company's business and financial plans, and to lay the groundwork for the Company's upcoming expansion plans.

Social media distribution and quarterly email distribution of information concerning the Company's progress toward achieving new milestones, as well as interviews with the senior management of SPoT, will be included in the line of partnership services that Stockhouse will be offering the Company. The management of SPoT believes these services are essential to improve transparency and generate confidence in the growth plan of the Company.

"Our partnership with Stockhouse will deliver timely and reliable information to our shareholders, stakeholders and employees about the resilient concept and business model that has helped the Company emerge from the recent pandemic on solid ground and prepared for expansion," said John Lorenzo, Chairman and CEO of SPoT. "Our management team, as well as our franchisees, have performed admirably under pressure over the course of the past 15 months. Due to their combined efforts, we expect to soon be able to deliver a message of measured and profitable growth to the market, and we have great confidence in the ability of Stockhouse to assist us in doing so."

"Stockhouse is always looking for companies with strong fundamentals that we can introduce to our massive retail investor community. SPoT has done incredibly well despite a global pandemic by focusing on the customer experience and being very selective on location. We're excited to partner with SPoT Coffee and help bring their story to one of the largest retail investor communities in North America," said Twila Jensen, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Stockhouse.

About SPoT Coffee

SPoT Coffee has been designing, building and operating company-owned and franchise community cafés in the northeastern United States for over 25 years. SPoT's cafés provide their customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award-winning micro-roasted coffee. Each SPoT café is distinctively designed to suit the local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. SPoT's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices, and resellers such as universities and hospitals.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: [email protected] or John Lorenzo, CEO (416) 368-2220 Ext.221