SPoT Announces Comprehensive Marketing Campaign

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSX-V: SPP) ("Spot" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has retained the services of Trellis Marketing, Inc. and has launched a comprehensive marketing campaign targeted at:

Freshening and animating the SPoT brand with a more modern look that will resonate with existing and new customers;

The word "COFFEE" in the previous SPoT logo was removed and the word "CAFĖ" was inserted and emphasized as it fully describes the total environment and the depth of our menu. Please click on the link below to view the three versions of the new animated SPoT logo we created before adopting Version 01:



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LK19MBA9Dg_khjrUlbMvtT2TM2JFcP71/view





Fortifying the SPoT digital infrastructure by improving local listings, redeveloping our website, and launching a comprehensive SEO campaign;

Attracting qualified franchisees. To this effect, we have included a new franchise landing page and the following video on our website. Please click on the link below to view the Franchise Landing Page and video:



https://www.spotcoffee.com/franchise/





Positioning SPoT as "Your Neighborhood Café" with fresh video and messaging that resonates with all demographics. Please click on the link below to view the :30 seconds TV commercial presently being aired by 3 TV channels in northwest NYS:



https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lt7h91ezw6sm1v/SPoT2019_Sound_30_061419.mp4?dl=0





Elevating & coordinating our social media presence

Connecting SPoT with its surrounding communities;

Ongoing public relations effort to keep company awareness high;

Increasing online sales

"We continue to build our brand and implement initiatives directed at marketing and the strengthening of our management team with the hiring of accounting, human resources and other senior professional executives to manage our growth," said John Lorenzo, the Executive Chairman of SPoT.

About SPoT Coffee

Spot Coffee designs, builds, operates and franchises community-oriented cafés and Express cafés in the northeastern United States. Spot's community cafés provide its customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award-winning micro-roasted coffee. Each Spot café is distinctively designed to suit its local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. Spot's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices, and resellers such as universities and hospitals.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

