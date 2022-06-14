BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Sportscene Group, a company active in the Quebec restaurant industry since 1984 and whose main shareholders are Jean Bédard and Champlain Financial Corporation, will now be known as Grandio Group. At the same time, Grandio announces its intention to expand its portfolio of brands. Pierre Moreau and his management team (Restos Plaisirs), Stéphane Riopel (Chez Lionel and IRU Izakaya) and Rémy Couture (Crémy Pâtisserie) have decided to join Grandio Group, owner of La Cage - Brasserie Sportive and Moishes, in order to combine their efforts not only to grow their businesses, but also to pave the way for the next generation.

"Grandio Group assembles a number of Quebec entrepreneurs determined to give themselves the means to achieve their ambitions and help their employees to grow through a network of restaurants driven by common values and the mission to be creators of good times," said Jean Bédard, President and CEO of Grandio Group. "This alliance of brands known and appreciated by Quebecers encourages natural synergies, allows for the exchange of best practices and the implementation of a financial structure that will support their expansion in Quebec and, for some, even beyond Quebec borders," he added.

"We are proud to unite our restaurant and food supply businesses into a single family. Joining Grandio enables us to accelerate our growth plan while preserving our DNA. It is clear that we will reap the benefits of this transaction. The opportunities for internal mobility for our employees are one such benefit," said Pierre Moreau, President and CEO of Restos Plaisirs, which operates the Cochon Dingue, Lapin Sauté, Ciel!, Paris Grill, Café du Monde, JaJa and Madame Chose restaurants.

"The pandemic has certainly disrupted the old restaurant business model. Joining such a large group will allow us to benefit from a corporate team that will support our growth," said Stéphane Riopel of Chez Lionel and IRU Izakaya and Rémy Couture of Crémy Pâtisserie.

"In addition to promoting the sharing of best practices in local procurement, recruitment and operational excellence, Grandio will also serve as a springboard to penetrate the market outside Quebec as well as retail markets," said Pierre Simard, President of Champlain Financial Corporation, who made this new grouping possible with the cooperation of Fondaction, Société Financière Bourgie and Horizon Capital Holdings, among others.

About Grandio Group

Grandio Group brings together Quebec restaurateurs in a single company whose motto is to be creators of good times. Under the terms of the agreements in principle between the parties, the Group will have more than 3,800 employees working in more than 55 locations under the following banners: La Cage - Brasserie Sportive, Cochon Dingue, Lapin Sauté, Ciel!, Paris Grill, Café du Monde, JaJa, Madame Chose, Chez Lionel - Brasserie Française, IRU Izakaya, Crémy Pâtisserie and Moishes. Several of these brands also have a strong presence in grocery stores, particularly with retail products offered in ready-to-eat format. The company also offers event catering, food trucks and ready to cook meals. The closing of the various transactions is scheduled for the end of July 2022.

