Sporting Life Sparks Generosity during the Holidays with Early Registration for the 2021 Sporting Life Virtual 10k

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In the spirit of gift-giving this holiday season, Sporting Life is encouraging Canadians to register early for the Sporting Life Virtual 10k to raise more funds for Camp Ooch to help more children and their families affected by childhood cancer. The Sporting Life 10k, one of Canada's most iconic running events with a 21-year history, will take place virtually again with all net proceeds going to Camp Ooch. This spring, anyone from around the world can run, jog or walk at their own pace on their own schedule from May 9–30, 2021.

Over 12,000 participants registered for Sporting Life's virtual run in 2020, helping Camp Ooch raise $1.2 million for its programs. Next year, thousands more runners across Canada and globally can run for Ooch anytime during the month of May, continuing the momentum and tremendous success from the 2020 Sporting Life Virtual 10k into 2021. Although apart, together participants and fundraisers can safely achieve their personal running goals and participate in the virtual run at their own pace. Registered runners can get their entry free reimbursed when they raise $150.

"The Sporting Life 10k is a big part of our DNA and a very special event for us and our communities. Although we can't gather at the starting line again, transforming our 21-year tradition into a virtual event opens the run up to more people so that we can still run for Ooch," said Chad McKinnon, President of Sporting Life. "We hope the 2021 virtual run will exceed our expectations just as the 2020 event did. We thank everyone who has supported the run with their participation and donations, and those who will join us at next year's event. Doing our part helps Camp Ooch continue programs at no cost to children and families affected by childhood cancer."

In communities across Ontario, Camp Ooch programs reach thousands of children and their families with year-round community, in-hospital, and overnight camp programs. With the incredible support of Canadians through the Sporting Life Virtual 10k, Ooch was able to transform its programming into a virtual format, reaching as many kids and families as before the pandemic.

"Thanks to the support of Sporting Life, and 10k runners and fundraisers, we can continue offering vital outreach every day throughout the pandemic to kids and families affected by childhood cancer who are experiencing deep isolation," said Alex Robertson, Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium's CEO. "Since the pandemic hit, we've delivered 9,100 free virtual camp-inspired experiences to homes in 152 communities across Ontario and in-person programs continue at hospitals across the province. Even COVID can't stop camp! We are still together—wherever we are."

At a time when helping others is critical to the health and well-being of our communities, the Sporting Life Virtual 10k offers Canadians an inclusive and accessible platform to participate in an iconic run and give back. To inspire enthusiasm and excitement within Sporting Life's community of avid runners and walkers, new for 2021 is the Sporting Like Virtual 10k Challenge for individuals who want to run or walk 10 kilometers, 10 times, anytime between May 9–30, 2021.

About the Sporting Life 10k: The Sporting Life 10k is Canada's premier running event, now in its 21st year, delivering a value-packed running experience that donates all net proceeds to Camp Ooch. Since 2000, the Sporting Life 10k has made it possible for community members and runners and walkers to make a profound impact on the lives of thousands of children and families affected by childhood cancer. The Sporting Life 10k has cumulatively raised over $22 million for Camp Ooch. The event will take place as a virtual run again this year, encouraging Canadians across the nation to run, jog or walk. New for 2021 is the Sporting Life Virtual 10k Challenge, which gives individuals the flexibility to participate on their schedule. By signing up to raise funds or by making a donation this year, 2021 participants will help continue an important 21-year tradition. When it is safe to do so, future runs will resume to the traditional format, while also offering a virtual option. For more details, visit: sportinglife10k.ca

About Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium

A diagnosis of childhood cancer changes life in an instant. For affected children and families, it can suddenly feel like everything is about cancer. Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium offer a different journey, where kids with cancer can just be kids, and families connect with a community of strength and support when they need it the most. It is much more than a summer camp—offering the social cure for childhood cancer. Its recreational programs deliver fun, friendship, and community to 1,900 children and 745 families, at no cost to them year-round, all across Ontario.

Cancer changes a child's life. So does camp. And so can you.

Learn more at www.ooch.org or join the online community on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium merged in January 2020.

About Sporting Life

Sporting Life is a leading Canadian sports lifestyle retailer, offering the best brands in outdoor apparel and fashion, footwear, equipment and accessories for men, women and kids. Since 1979, Sporting Life has been committed to inspiring customers and their families to live the Sporting Life in the great outdoors.

Living the Sporting Life is invigorating, fun, and satisfying. It's ski, après-ski, and everything in between. It's beach time with the kids or spin class at the studio. It's running your favourite route or riding your bike through Canada's nature trails and beautiful scenic roads. It's hiking the trails through the Rockies in Alberta or lounging on a boat in Muskoka.

Sporting Life celebrates the good life in Canada, and have been living it for over 40 years.

