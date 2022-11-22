SportChek and Guess Where Trips Partner Up for the SportChek Winter Trek

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Ready to take on the great outdoors this winter, but don't know where to start? SportChek has partnered with Guess Where Trips to offer Canadians specially curated, full-day winter adventures through the SportChek Winter Trek. These limited-time packages gamify localized family adventures to make the most of winter. What's more, the SportChek Winter Trek packages include a plus up of free winter gear from SportChek to help properly outfit the experiences.

Guess Where Trips, an Ontario-based small business, curates surprise road trips across Canada. Until now, they have yet to dive into winter experiences. The newly curated SportChek Winter Trek consists of unique outdoor adventures rooted in winter activity near Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. The experiences will unlock the magic of winter and help Canadians feel not only prepared, but excited to embrace the colder months.

"Winter has so much to offer, but we know it can be daunting to plan activities and embrace the snowy season," said Libby Stunt, Associate Vice President, Brand Communications, SportChek. "We're thrilled to partner with Guess Where Trips to take the guess work out of planning the perfect winter day. We're providing curated experiences that highlight all Canadian winters have to offer while inspiring movement through sport."

How does the SportChek Winter Trek work?

1. Select your trip: Choose your own adventure near Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver by visiting guesswheretrips.com/sportchek.

2. Get your package: You'll receive a package in the mail, valued at over $150, which includes:

A SportChek gift card to be used in-store to help equip adventurers with head-to-toe gear

SportChek winter swag

A before-you-go 'Chek List' including details on four surprise winter-inspired destinations, maps, and travel tips such as scenic stops, fun facts and local business recommendations. Surprise activities include various winter sports such as snowshoeing, skating, skiing, and scenic winter walks.

3. Head out into the snow: Experiences are valid any time before March 31, 2023. Share your experience using #SportChekWinterTrek.

Experiences will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST, with a limited number of tickets available in each location. Experiences are $65 CAD + tax. Visit guesswheretrips.com/sportchek to view the different experiences and secure your adventure!

About SportChek

Sharing Canadians' passion for sport and the outdoors, SportChek is proud to be the country's largest sports retailer with over 200 locations across Canada including Atmosphere and Sports Experts. Our belief in the importance of living healthy, active lives is backed by dedicated sales representatives with a deep understanding and commitment to sport. With a vast assortment of apparel and equipment, and the very best athletic brands in the world, we strive to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels succeed. For more information, visit sportchek.ca.

SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED

For further information: Julia Laarhuis, Manager, Brand Communications, [email protected], 403-461-1655