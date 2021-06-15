SponsorPulse™ disrupts sponsorship industry with accessible insights platform

SponsorPulse™ subscriptions were developed to remove the friction that exists in the sponsorship industry. "We hear it all too often from properties, brands, and agencies that there isn't enough time or budget to get the data they need to support their decision making. This subscription model and accessible price helps remove that friction, and offers 24/7 access to fresh, credible data on a platform for a modest monthly fee," said Adam Mitchell, Global Lead at SponsorPulse™.

Subscribers gain unlimited access to an entire country's database of properties that is updated monthly with fresh data and new sponsorship properties. The platform enables subscribers to pull instant property reports, compare properties across key metrics, analyze properties based on geography, demographics, consumer purchase behaviors, and digital behaviors. Subscriptions start at $375 USD per month for an individual user and scale to $1,175 USD per month for unlimited users within an organization. For those with an interest in comparing across countries, subscribers can add up to 18 additional countries for an additional monthly fee.

"The sponsorship industry is undergoing a much-needed evolution to become more data-centric and insight driven. There is a clear need for a transparent, accessible, and credible source of data that simplifies the sponsorship decision making process and creates common ground for all involved," Mitchell added.

In addition to its subscription model, SponsorPulse™ provides other standardized measurement products to capture the potential and effectiveness of activations, celebrity partnerships and in-market performance for an existing partnership. For more information, please contact Adam Mitchell at [email protected].

SOURCE SponsorPulse™