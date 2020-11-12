Honda's iconic Civic, No. 1 vehicle for young, first-time and multicultural consumers2, will undergo a full redesign that once again raises the bar for style, performance, safety and advanced technology in the compact car market. A teaser image and video released today give viewers a glimpse of the all-new Honda Civic through a geometric looking glass, which will all take shape to reveal the new Civic on Nov. 17.

Since it was first introduced in Canada in 1973, Civic has brought over 2.2 million Canadian customers into the Honda family. The all-new Civic Sedan will launch in late Spring 2021, as a 2022 model-year vehicle.

Honda and Esports

Honda has a significant presence in gaming and esports, as the exclusive automotive partner of Team Liquid and the Riot Games League of Legends Championship Series. In addition, Honda's gaming strategy includes a partnership with Twitch, where the Honda Head2Head gaming channel, now in its third season, is the exclusive auto-branded channel on the platform.

With Twitch's average daily visitors reaching 17.5 million, Honda aims to grab the attention of the audience behind the explosive growth of esports. These deeply enthusiastic fans share a similar passion for Civic, making the nameplate very popular in the compact segment with Millennial and, Gen Z consumers1. Honda's integration of the all-new Civic on its Head2Head Twitch channel one-ups the brand's commitment in the gaming space.

The Civic reveal on Honda's Head2Head Twitch channel will be hosted by Rachel Seltzer and MonsterDface. The hosts will be joined by eight participants: Four top Fortnite players and four top Twitch streamers. The two teams will battle it out in Fortnite, the world's most popular battle royale game, ranking second on Twitch's most streamed games. Honda also will have presence on endemic gaming communities, including Twitter and Reddit, to support the reveal of the new Civic.

More information, plus photos and video will be available after the Civic prototype reveal date on Nov. 17 through Honda Canada's social media channels (Facebook.com/HondaCanada, Instagram: @HondaCanada) and our future vehicles website - https://www.honda.ca/future-vehicles.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

1 Based on data from Global Automakers of Canada 2 Based on MaritzCX Canada New vehicle study October 2019-July 2020

