SPOD LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPTIONED VISIBLE GOLD MINES' MEGALI LITHIUM PROJECT

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is pleased to inform shareholders that below, you will find the portions of SPOD Lithium (CSE: SPOD) (formerly named EEE Exploration inc.) press release dated October 6, 2022 dealing with the Megali lithium project optioned from Visible Gold Mines Inc. (see Visible Gold Mines press release dated August 4, 2022).

Visible Gold Mines is very pleased with the rapid work program being undertaken by SPOD Lithium and the positive visuals from satellite imagery studies as reported by Japosat (see complete Japosat report and maps on spodlithiumcorp.com).

Visible Gold Mines' 100% MegaLi project under option (for 50%) with SPOD Lithium consists of 78 mineral claims covering a total area of 3,996.67 hectares (40 square kilometers). The project is adjacent to Patriot Corvette project (see map) and located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road, airport and power line infrastructural corridor in the James Bay region in the province of Quebec.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec. The Corporation has 33,827,039 common shares outstanding.

