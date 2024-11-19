SPM Financial enhances capabilities through partnership with Merchant

LONDON, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - SPM Financial, a leading independent financial firm serving Canadians since 1999, today announced a strategic partnership with Merchant, a global operating company that provides growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and guidance to independent financial services companies. This collaboration marks Merchant's first Canadian partnership, highlighting SPM Financial's strong position in the market and its commitment to maintaining independence to best meet the needs of its clients.

Merchant has taken a minority stake in SPM Financial, allowing SPM to maintain its autonomous decision-making and client-first philosophy while benefiting from Merchant's extensive industry experience and resources, including succession planning expertise, business asset transition services, and more.

"We're excited about our partnership with Merchant," said Tim Faught, Partner at SPM Financial. "Their experience in the industry and the capabilities they unlock for us will support the success of our clients, our business, and our future. We're particularly proud to be Merchant's first Canadian partner, which speaks to the strength of our business and the integrity of our operating model."

This strategic move comes when many independent financial services firms are being acquired by larger entities, often resulting in a loss of autonomy. SPM Financial's partnership with Merchant bucks this trend, allowing the firm to control its current and future business while leveraging Merchant's expertise across 46 U.S. states and six countries.

Matt Churchill, Partner at SPM Financial, emphasized the importance of maintaining independence: "Being a fully independently owned business has been something we've been very proud of because it means an unshackled approach to the solutions we bring to clients. Our partnership with Merchant doesn't change that and enhances our ability to do what's best for our clients without any influence."

"This partnership is about empowering advisors to build a sustainable future for their firms," said Merchant's Todd Fithian, a key player in this strategic alliance. "By aligning with Merchant, advisors can enhance their value proposition, expand their global reach, and position themselves for long-term success."

The partnership is effective immediately, with no changes to SPM Financials' location or service areas. Clients can expect the same high level of personalized service they've come to trust, now backed by enhanced capabilities and resources to support their long-term financial goals.

"The team at SPM Financial shares our commitment to long-term success and entrepreneurial spirit, making them a perfect addition to our global network," added Tim Bello, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. "Their strong entrepreneurial drive and shared vision for growth align perfectly with our investment philosophy."

About SPM Financial:

Founded in 1999, SPM Financial is an independent wealth management firm committed to providing personalized financial planning and investment management services to Canadians. With a focus on client-first solutions and long-term relationships, SPM Financial has established itself as a trusted partner in helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant's ecosystem comprises of 100 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $180 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.

