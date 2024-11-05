Split the Pot Lottery Exceeds $1M in Ticket Sales as Ontarians Support Urgent Upgrades & Patient Care Equipment Needed at 68 Hospitals Province-Wide

Split the Pot hospital tour kicks off Nov. 12-14 to inspire communities to enter for chances to win

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Split the Pot Lottery, a groundbreaking province-wide fundraising initiative supporting 68 Ontario hospitals, surpasses an impressive $1 million in ticket sales. Running until November 27, the lottery provides essential funds for urgent hospital upgrades and patient care equipment across Ontario.

While the provincial government covers operational costs, hospitals are responsible for 100 per cent of patient care equipment expenses and 10 per cent of infrastructure costs.

"Split the Pot helps bridge the gap in government funding at a time when hospitals need it most," said Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation. "Ticket sales help buy the tools and services like medical equipment and hospital beds our hospitals so urgently need to help improve and sustain care. Plus the chances to win are incredible. It's a win for everyone!"

Payout Expected to Grow to $1.2 Million, Split 13 Ways: Enter by Nov. 27

The lottery milestone increases the payout to over $500,000, expected to grow to a $1.2 million payout split among 13 lucky winners. Participants can enter by purchasing five tickets for just $20 until Nov. 27 at splitthepot.ca or by calling 1-833-804-6262. Additionally, thousands of dollars in early rewards are still available for early ticket purchasers with weekly chances to win up to $5,000 with the next deadline to enter Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Split the Pot Hospital Tour Nov. 12-14: Media Are Invited to Attend

Starting Nov. 12, Split the Pot organizers kick off a tour to rally communities to support hospitals locally or across the province. The first stop is at Grand River Hospital & St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, followed by Guelph General Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Centre Guelph, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, and Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. To coordinate on-site interviews, contact [email protected].

Putting the Power in Ticket Purchaser's Hands

Split the Pot supporters have the power to make a difference with their ticket purchases. They can direct 100 per cent of net proceeds from ticket purchases to a specific hospital. Alternatively, they can select "All Participating Hospitals" at checkout at splitthepot.ca for net proceeds to be shared equally among all 68 hospital partners.

Each ticket sold brings Ontario's hospitals closer to achieving vital advancements in patient care. Exceptional ticket sales are credited to the thousands of Ontarians who know more tickets sold means improvements to public healthcare – and a larger payout with more chances to win than in a traditional lottery. Ticket prices, prizes, draws, deadlines and rules can be found at splitthepot.ca.

Launched in 2023, Split the Pot Lottery has raised over $1.5 million for Ontario hospitals in its first year. With growing momentum and awareness, next year's fundraising results are expected to significantly increase, driving even greater impact for participating hospitals in 2025.

Split the Pot Supports 68 Hospitals Across Ontario

More About Split the Pot Lottery

Everyone wins when they play Split the Pot Lottery! It's a fun and innovative game of chance that raises funds and awareness for Ontario's hospitals. Proceeds from every ticket sold can either be split among participating Ontario hospitals or directed to a hospital partner of a participant's choice. By playing, participants are also showing others they believe in supporting hospital healthcare. Split the Pot is a win-win-win for patients, hospitals, and lucky players who all benefit.

