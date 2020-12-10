Spirits Canada Stands With Ontario Restaurants and Bars

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Spirits Canada warmly welcomes new Alcohol & Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) alcohol regulations announced by Ontario Attorney General, the Honourable Doug Downey.

"Allowing restaurants and bars to include spirits cocktails prepared on their premises provides these businesses with new sales revenue opportunities, encourages the employment of bartenders and allows the extension of their unique in-dining experiences to take-out and delivery orders", said Mr. Jan Westcott, Spirits Canada President & CEO.

Ontario's restaurant, bar, hospitality and tourism sector has been amongst the hardest hit business sectors of the economy and many small neighborhood bars and eateries face permanent closure without smart, targeted policy support like those announced by the Government of Ontario's Attorney General.

"Ontario's distillers stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the owners, operators and workers in licensed bars and restaurants by supporting the elimination of antiquated and unnecessary barriers to serving the needs of adult alcohol consumers wishing to stay safe and buy local", added Mr. Westcott.

Made-on-the-premise cocktails, along with other modernization measures introduced by Attorney General Downey, also serve Ontario adult consumers well by expanding the choice of products available to them as well as enhancing the convenience of obtaining their favourite adult beverage to accompany their food takeout or delivery orders", noted Westcott.

In addition to expanding the alcohol drinks menu items available for restaurant take-out and delivery, Ontario distillers will now also be able to fully participate in the sales, tasting and promotional opportunity available in farmers' markets as part of the AGCO's regulatory changes.

SOURCE Spirits Canada

For further information: Jan H. Westcott, President & CEO, Spirits Canada, Cel. 416 707 8851

Related Links

http://www.spiritscanada.ca/

