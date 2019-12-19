Spin4Kids Raises Over $900,000 for Kids with Special Needs

Spin4Kids is an annual fitness fundraiser for GoodLife Kids Foundation, hosted at GoodLife Fitness locations across the country. The foundation distributes funds raised through its Grant Program, giving grants of up to $10,000 to registered charities that provide physical activity programs for children with autism and intellectual disabilities.

"For kids with special needs, it can be really difficult to find accessible and affordable fitness programs," said Lisa Burrows, Executive Director, GoodLife Kids Foundation. "Spin4Kids raises money to support programs and organizations that remove some of the barriers these children face so that they can experience the incredible benefits of physical activity."

Spin4Kids events featured spin classes, group fitness activities, and powerlifting competitions. Participants included all ages and skill-levels – and they weren't just GoodLife members.

Highest Fundraising Totals, Single Club Events:

Ottawa Lansdowne Park - $16,411.00 Belleville Quinte Mall - $15,236.00 Grimsby Industrial and South Service - $12,838.90 Vancouver Hemlock and 8th - $11,677.90 Hamilton Queenston Place - $11,538.00

Highest Fundraising Totals, Multiple Club Events:

London - $90,587.96 Halifax - $63,386.22 Calgary - $61,869.42 North York Victoria Terrace - $22,516.65 Toronto Dunfield - $21,362.76

Since 2012, Spin4Kids has raised more than $6.1 million. In past years, funds have helped organizations across Canada offer adapted programs such as swimming and skating, purchase modified exercise equipment, and provide one-on-one supervision for kids with special needs.

Twice a year, GoodLife Kids Foundations accepts applications for grants from charities across Canada. The most recent round just closed, and Burrows said they saw the largest number of applications to date.

"The overwhelming volume of applications we received just demonstrates the need for physical activity programming for kids with autism and intellectual disabilities," said Burrows. "The funds raised through Spin4Kids are going to help so many kids experience the joys and benefits of being active."

Grant recipients across the country will be announced in January 2020.

About GoodLife Kids Foundation

GoodLife Kids Foundation is a registered charity with a vision for kids with special needs to have equal opportunities to experience the joys and benefits of being active. To date, GoodLife Kids Foundation has impacted more than 254,000 Canadian children through physical activity opportunities. To learn more about GoodLife Kids Foundation, visit goodlifekids.com.

GoodLife Fitness covers 100% of GoodLife Kids Foundation's administrative and operational expenses so that every dollar raised will make the biggest impact on the lives of Canadian kids.

