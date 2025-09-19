Spin Master to Participate in CIBC Investor Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced its participation in the 24th Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference being held in Montreal September 25, 2025.

The Company will be participating in meetings with institutional investors and a fireside chat. The fireside chat with Spin Master's CEO Christina Miller and CFO Jonathan Roiter is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: - https://cibcvirtual.com/Eastern2025PS

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

For further information: Tim Foran, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]