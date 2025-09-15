Spin Master's Viral Primal Hatch™ Jurassic World T.REX Hits Shelves, Feeding Dinosaur Fervour

The Primal Hatch toy brings the excitement of Jurassic World to life, letting kids hatch and raise their very own T. REX. Kids can simply tap the egg to start the hatching process, then watch as the shell magically cracks open and a baby T. REX emerges through a gooey membrane. Once hatched, kids can play, train, and interact with the dinosaur. Each action shapes the T. REX's personality, evolving into either a fierce predator or a friendly companion based on how it's raised.

"The Primal Hatch Jurassic World T. REX offers an unforgettable experience that immerses kids in a new level of play," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "From the intricately detailed egg and its remarkably lifelike hatching to the T. REX's ability to respond to training, it captures the awe and wonder of dinosaurs."

Since its New York Toy Fair debut, the Primal Hatch Jurassic World T. REX has amassed over 4 million views on TikTok. Touted by CNET as "bringing an iconic movie scene to life," Primal Hatch is already a #1 Best Seller on Amazon.com in Kids' Play Dinosaur & Prehistoric Creature Figures and has received international accolades, including the Grand Prix du Jouet award (France) and a Top Toy at Argos (UK).

Primal Hatch Jurassic World T.REX is available at major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $65.99 USD.

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

About UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, [email protected]