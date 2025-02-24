Spin Master Reports Q4 2024 and 2024 Financial Results 2024 Revenue exceeds $2.2 billion, Up 18.8%

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY) www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company's full Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) and posted on the Company's web site at www.spinmaster.com . All financial information is presented in United States dollars ("$", "dollars" and "US$") and has been rounded to the nearest hundred thousand, except per share amounts and where otherwise indicated.

"I'm proud of our team's relentless commitment to creating magical play experiences by launching excitement and innovation in the toy category, enhancing customization and value in digital games and producing engaging entertainment content that resonates with audiences globally," said Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President & CEO. "These collective efforts helped us achieve our 2024 Gross Product Sales and Revenue expectations. We are pleased with the progress we have made in integrating Melissa & Doug, which had a strong year, generating growth with new product launches and expanded distribution. Looking forward, we are excited about our formula for growth across all our creative centres, including innovation and licenses within Toys, a positive trajectory in Digital Games driven by Toca Boca World and Piknik and our strong Entertainment content pipeline, all in support of our goal of igniting kids' imaginations and driving and sustaining long-term, profitable growth in order to maximize shareholder value."

"We were pleased with our revenue performance with growth of 29% for the fourth quarter and just under 19% for the full year" said Mark Segal, Spin Master's Chief Financial Officer. "We achieved over $10 million in Net Cost Synergies for the year related to the Melissa & Doug integration, which represents an annualized run-rate of $14 million against our target of $25 - $30 million run-rate by the end of 2026. We generated $215 million in adjusted free cash flow in 2024, reinforcing the cash generative power of our underlying businesses. Our disciplined and holistic approach to capital allocation continues to be a key driver of shareholder value. We remain committed to a balanced approach - continuing to look for opportunities to invest strategically in high-return growth opportunities while also returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We repurchased over 2.3 million shares under our NCIB in 2024. Looking ahead, our financial framework for value creation puts us in a solid position financially and operationally to generate long-term growth."

Consolidated Financial Highlights for Q4 2024 and 2024 as compared to the same periods in 2023

Q4 2024 Revenue was $649.1 million , an increase of 29.1%, and includes Melissa & Doug Revenue of $136.0 million . 2024 Revenue was $2,263.0 million , an increase of 18.8%, and includes Melissa & Doug Revenue of $374.7 million .

was , an increase of 29.1%, and includes Melissa & Doug Revenue of . was , an increase of 18.8%, and includes Melissa & Doug Revenue of . Q4 2024 and 2024 Operating Income was $47.1 million compared to Operating Loss of $36.6 million , and $165.5 million compared to $188.9 million , respectively.

was compared to Operating Loss of , and compared to , respectively. Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $113.9 million , an increase of $49.0 million , and includes Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $40.9 million . Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 was 17.5% compared to 12.9%. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug 1 was $73.0 million compared to $64.9 million .

was , an increase of , and includes Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA of . was 17.5% compared to 12.9%. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug was compared to . 2024 Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $463.6 million , an increase of $44.8 million , and includes Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $74.1 million . 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 1 included $15.6 million related to the initial delivery of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie . Excluding the revenue from the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in 2023, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $60.4 million . Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 was 20.5% compared to 22.0%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug 1 was 20.6%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue 1 in 2023 was 21.3%.

was , an increase of , and includes Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA of . 2023 Adjusted EBITDA included related to the initial delivery of . Excluding the revenue from the in 2023, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased by . was 20.5% compared to 22.0%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug was 20.6%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Revenue in 2023 was 21.3%. Q4 2024 Net Income was $21.1 million or $0.20 per share (diluted) compared to Net Loss of $30.1 million or $(0.29) per share. Adjusted Net Income 1 was $57.4 million or $0.55 per share (diluted) compared to $20.5 million or $0.19 per share (diluted).

was or per share (diluted) compared to Net Loss of or per share. was or per share (diluted) compared to or per share (diluted). 2024 Net Income was $81.9 million or $0.77 per share (diluted) compared to $151.4 million or $1.43 per share (diluted). Adjusted Net Income 1 was $217.2 million or $2.05 per share (diluted) compared to $225.2 million or $2.13 per share (diluted).

was or per share (diluted) compared to or per share (diluted). was or per share (diluted) compared to or per share (diluted). Realized $10.9 million in total Net Cost Synergies 2 in 2024, which represents an annualized run-rate of $14 million towards the target of $25 million to $30 million in Run-rate Net Cost Synergies 2 by the end of 2026.

in total Net Cost Synergies in 2024, which represents an annualized run-rate of towards the target of to in Run-rate Net Cost Synergies by the end of 2026. Cash provided by operating activities in Q4 2024 and 2024 was $203.4 million compared to $67.9 million , and $328.0 million compared to $227.0 million , respectively.

compared to , and compared to , respectively. Q4 2024 and 2024 Free Cash Flow 1 was $175.0 million compared to $44.3 million , and $215.5 million compared to $122.9 million , respectively.

was compared to , and compared to , respectively. Repurchased and cancelled 2,370,960 subordinate voting shares for $54.5 million ( C$74.2 million ) in 2024 through the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") program. Subsequent to December 31, 2024 , the Company repurchased and cancelled 30,100 subordinate voting shares for $0.6 million .

( ) in 2024 through the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") program. Subsequent to , the Company repurchased and cancelled 30,100 subordinate voting shares for . Subsequent to December 31, 2024 , the Company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.12 per outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share, payable on April 11, 2025 .

2025 Outlook

The Company expects for 2025:

Toy Gross Product Sales 1 to increase 4% to 5% compared to 2024

to increase 4% to 5% compared to 2024 Toy Gross Product Sales 1 seasonality to be approximately 31% to 33% in the first half.

seasonality to be approximately 31% to 33% in the first half. Revenue to increase 4% to 6% compared to 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 20.0% to 21.0% as compared to 20.5% in 2024.

The Company's Outlook for 2025 includes Melissa & Doug.

Consolidated Financial Results as compared to the same period in 2023

Effective January 2, 2024, Melissa & Doug's operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 are included in the Company's consolidated results.

(US$ millions, except per share information)





Year Ended Dec 31



Q4 2024

Q4 2023 $ Change

2024

2023 $ Change Consolidated Results























Revenue4 $ 649.1 $ 502.6 $ 146.5 $ 2,263.0 $ 1,904.9 $ 358.1

























Operating Income (Loss) $ 47.1 $ (36.6) $ 83.7 $ 165.5 $ 188.9 $ (23.4) Operating Margin2

7.3 %

(7.3) %





7.3 %

9.9 %





























Adjusted Operating Income1,3 $ 81.3 $ 23.2 $ 58.1 $ 333.8 $ 288.7 $ 45.1 Adjusted Operating Margin1

12.5 %

4.6 %





14.8 %

15.2 %





























Net Income (Loss) $ 21.1 $ (30.1) $ 51.2 $ 81.9 $ 151.4 $ (69.5) Adjusted Net Income1,3 $ 57.4



$ 36.9 $ 217.2 $ 225.2 $ (8.0)

























Adjusted EBITDA1,3,4 $ 113.9 $ 64.9 $ 49.0 $ 463.6 $ 418.8 $ 44.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

17.5 %

12.9 %





20.5 %

22.0 %



Earnings Per Share ("EPS")























Basic EPS $ 0.21 $ (0.29)



$ 0.79 $ 1.46



Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ (0.29)



$ 0.77 $ 1.43



Adjusted Basic EPS1 $ 0.56 $ 0.20



$ 2.10 $ 2.18



Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 0.55 $ 0.19



$ 2.05 $ 2.13



Weighted average number of shares (in millions)



















Basic

102.4

103.7





103.3

103.5



Diluted

105.2

106.2





105.8

105.7





















Selected Cash Flow Data























Cash provided by operating activities $ 203.4 $ 67.9 $ 135.5 $ 328.0 $ 227.0 $ 101.0 Cash used in investing activities $ (30.5) $ (23.3) $ (7.2) $ (1,068.5) $ (135.3) $ (933.2) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (49.5) $ (8.2) $ (41.3) $ 270.2 $ (44.1) $ 314.3 Free Cash Flow1 $ 175.0 $ 44.3 $ 130.7 $ 215.5 $ 122.9 $ 92.6 1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures".



2 Operating Margin is calculated as Operating Income (Loss) divided by Revenue. 3 Adjustments in 2024 include fair value adjustment for inventories acquired of $66.3 million and transaction and integration costs of $31.9 million. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for further details on the adjustments. 4 Included in the operating results of the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 is Melissa & Doug Revenue of $136.0 million and $374.7 million and Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA1 of $40.9 million and $74.1 million, respectively.

2024 Revenue was $2,263.0 million, an increase of 18.8% from $1,904.9 million, and includes Melissa & Doug Revenue of $374.7 million. Revenue increased by 25.9% in Toys, and declined by 16.6% in Entertainment and 5.4% in Digital Games.

2024 Operating Income was $165.5 million, a decrease of $23.4 million from $188.9 million, primarily driven by a decline in Operating Income of $27.0 million from Digital Games, partially offset by an increase of $8.0 million in Entertainment.

2024 Adjusted Operating Income1 was $333.8 million, an increase of $45.1 million from $288.7 million, primarily driven by an increase in Toys Adjusted Operating Income1 of $56.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income1 of $18.2 million.

2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 was $463.6 million compared to $418.8 million in 2023. 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 included $15.6 million related to the initial delivery of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Excluding the revenue from the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie in 2023, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by $60.4 million. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of Melissa & Doug, partially offset by lower Gross Profit due to lower Revenue in Entertainment and Digital Games and increased marketing across the Digital Games portfolio.

The following summarizes the impact of Melissa & Doug's operating results on the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 consolidated results:







Year Ended Dec 31, (US$ millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 649.1 502.6 2,263.0 1,904.9 Melissa & Doug Revenue 136.0 — 374.7 — Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug1 513.1 502.6 1,888.3 1,904.9









Toy Gross Product Sales1 660.0 502.3 2,231.5 1,787.2 Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales1 152.6 — 433.3 — Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug1 507.4 502.3 1,798.2 1,787.2









Adjusted EBITDA1 113.9 64.9 463.6 418.8 Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA1 40.9 — 74.1 — Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug1 73.0 64.9 389.5 418.8









Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 17.5 % 12.9 % 20.5 % 22.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue1 17.5 % 12.9 % 20.5 % 21.3 % Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 30.1 % — % 19.8 % — % Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug1 14.2 % 12.9 % 20.6 % 22.0 % 1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures".

Segmented Financial Results as compared to the same period in 2023







(US$ millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023

Toys Entertainment Digital

Games Corporate

& Other1 Total Toys Entertainment Digital

Games Corporate

& Other1 Total Revenue $ 561.7 $ 41.3 $ 46.1 $ — $ 649.1 $406.8 $ 55.2 $ 40.6 $ — $ 502.6





















Operating Income (Loss) $ 31.7 $ 19.7 $ (0.5) $ (3.8) $ 47.1 $(30.0) $ 9.7 $ 9.7 $ (26.0) (36.6)





















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)2 $ 53.5 $ 20.3 $ 11.5 $ (4.0) $ 81.3 $ 5.4 $ 10.5 $ 10.8 $ (3.5) $ 23.2





















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 76.2 $ 26.3 $ 15.4 $ (4.0) $113.9 $ 19.3 $ 36.1 $ 13.0 $ (3.5) $ 64.9





















1 Corporate & Other includes certain corporate costs, foreign exchange, transaction and integration costs, and investment income (loss), net. 2 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures".

Toys Segment Results

The following table provides a summary of the Toys segment operating results, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

(US$ millions)

Q4 2024

Q4 2023

$ Change % Change Preschool, Infant & Toddler and Plush1 $ 345.7 $ 169.3 $ 176.4 104.2 % Activities, Games & Puzzles and Dolls & Interactive $ 206.2 $ 196.0 $ 10.2 5.2 % Wheels & Action $ 91.7 $ 113.3 $ (21.6) (19.1) % Outdoor $ 16.4 $ 23.7 $ (7.3) (30.8) % Toy Gross Product Sales2,5 $ 660.0 $ 502.3 $ 157.7 31.4 %















Sales Allowances3 $ (102.5) $ (95.5) $ (7.0) 7.3 % Sales Allowances % of Toy Gross Product Sales2

15.5 %

19.0 %



(3.5) % Toy Net Sales $ 557.5 $ 406.8 $ 150.7 37.0 % Toy - Other Revenue $ 4.2 $ — $ 4.2 n.m. Toy Revenue $ 561.7 $ 406.8 $ 154.9 38.1 %















Toys Operating Income (Loss) $ 31.7 $ (30.0) $ 61.7 (205.7) % Toys Operating Margin4

5.6 %

(7.4) %



13.0 % Toys Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 76.2 $ 19.3 $ 56.9 294.8 % Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin2

13.6 %

4.7 %



8.9 % 1 Melissa & Doug is included within the Preschool, Infant & Toddler and Plush product categories beginning from the date of acquisition. 2 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures". 3 The Company enters arrangements to provide sales allowances requested by customers relating to cooperative advertising, contractual and negotiated promotional discounts, volume rebates, markdowns, and costs incurred by customers to sell the Company's products. 4 Operating Margin is calculated as segment Operating Income divided by segment Revenue. 5 Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has changed its product categories to align with the Company's product offerings going forward. Prior year comparative information has been updated to conform with the current disclosure. Refer to "Addendum" section for more details.

(US$ millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 $ Change % Change









Toy Revenue 561.7 406.8 154.9 38.1 % Melissa & Doug Revenue 136.0 — 136.0 n.m. Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug1 425.7 406.8 18.9 4.6 %









Toys Adjusted EBITDA1 76.2 19.3 56.9 294.8 % Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA1 40.9 — 40.9 n.m. Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug1 35.3 19.3 16.0 82.9 %









Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 13.6 % 4.7 %



Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug1 8.3 % 4.7 %



1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures".

Toy Revenue increased by $154.9 million or 38.1% to $561.7 million .

or 38.1% to . Toy Gross Product Sales 1 increased by $157.7 million or 31.4% to $660.0 million , including Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales 1 of $152.6 million . Toy Gross Product Sales 1 increased primarily as a result of the inclusion of Melissa & Doug. Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug 1 increased by $5.1 million or 1.0% to $507.4 million .

increased by or 31.4% to , including Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales of . Toy Gross Product Sales increased primarily as a result of the inclusion of Melissa & Doug. Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug increased by or 1.0% to . Sales Allowances increased by $7.0 million to $102.5 million . As a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales 1 , Sales Allowances decreased to 15.5% from 19.0% due to lower markdowns and promotional activity and a change in geographic market mix.

to . As a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales , Sales Allowances decreased to 15.5% from 19.0% due to lower markdowns and promotional activity and a change in geographic market mix. Toys Operating Income was $31.7 million compared to Toy Operating Loss of $30.0 million . The increase in Toys Operating Income was driven by lower impairment of goodwill. In addition, the increase was driven by the inclusion of Melissa & Doug and higher Gross Profit due to lower Sales Allowances as a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales 1 .

compared to Toy Operating Loss of . The increase in Toys Operating Income was driven by lower impairment of goodwill. In addition, the increase was driven by the inclusion of Melissa & Doug and higher Gross Profit due to lower Sales Allowances as a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales . Toys Operating Margin was 5.6% compared to (7.4)%.

Toys Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $76.2 million compared to $19.3 million .

was compared to . Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 13.6% compared to 4.7%. The increase in Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was driven by the inclusion of Melissa & Doug, lower Sales Allowances as a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales1 and lower marketing and distribution expenses relative to Toy Revenue. The seasonality of Melissa & Doug's revenue is more heavily weighted to the second half of the year, which resulted in improved operating leverage.

Entertainment Segment Results

The following table provides a summary of Entertainment segment operating results, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

(US$ millions)

Q4 2024

Q4 2023 $ Change % Change Entertainment Revenue $ 41.3 $ 55.2 $ (13.9) (25.2) % Entertainment Operating Income $ 19.7 $ 9.7 $ 10.0 103.1 % Entertainment Operating Margin

47.7 %

17.6 %



30.1 % Entertainment Adjusted Operating Income1 $ 20.3 $ 10.5 $ 9.8 93.3 % Entertainment Adjusted Operating Margin1

49.2 %

19.0 %



30.2 % 1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures".

Entertainment Revenue decreased by $13.9 million or 25.2% to $41.3 million , due to fewer Entertainment content deliveries, including Unicorn Academy delivered in 2023.

or 25.2% to , due to fewer Entertainment content deliveries, including delivered in 2023. Entertainment Operating Income increased by $10.0 million or 103.1% to $19.7 million , due to lower amortization of production costs and brand promotion costs, primarily related to Unicorn Academy delivered in 2023.

or 103.1% to , due to lower amortization of production costs and brand promotion costs, primarily related to delivered in 2023. Entertainment Operating Margin increased to 47.7% from 17.6%.

Entertainment Adjusted Operating Income 1 increased by $9.8 million or 93.3% to $20.3 million from $10.5 million .

increased by or 93.3% to from . Entertainment Adjusted Operating Margin1 increased to 49.2% from 19.0%, due to fewer Entertainment content deliveries, including Unicorn Academy delivered in the prior year and lower marketing expenses.

Digital Games Segment Results

The following table provides a summary of Digital Games segment operating results, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

(US$ millions)

Q4 2024

Q4 2023 $ Change % Change Digital Games Revenue $ 46.1 $ 40.6 $ 5.5 13.5 % Digital Games Operating (Loss) Income $ (0.5) $ 9.7 $ (10.2) (105.2) % Digital Games Operating Margin

(1.1) %

23.9 %



(25.0) % Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income1 $ 11.5 $ 10.8 $ 0.7 6.5 % Digital Games Adjusted Operating Margin1

24.9 %

26.6 %



(1.7) % 1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures".

Digital Games Revenue increased by $5.5 million or 13.5% to $46.1 million , due to growth in subscriptions across Piknik and PAW Patrol Academy and revenue generated from strategic partnerships.

or 13.5% to , due to growth in subscriptions across and and revenue generated from strategic partnerships. Digital Games Operating Income declined by $10.2 million to Operating Loss of $0.5 million . The decrease was primarily due to impairment of app development intangible assets and goodwill, acquisition related contingent consideration, and restructuring costs.

to Operating Loss of . The decrease was primarily due to impairment of app development intangible assets and goodwill, acquisition related contingent consideration, and restructuring costs. Digital Games Operating Margin decreased from 23.9% to (1.1)%.

Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income 1 remained relatively flat at $11.5 million , due to an increase in Digital Games Revenue offset by increased investments in marketing across the Digital Games portfolio.

remained relatively flat at , due to an increase in Digital Games Revenue offset by increased investments in marketing across the Digital Games portfolio. Digital Games Adjusted Operating Margin1 decreased from 26.6% to 24.9%. The decline in Digital Games Adjusted Operating Margin1 was due to increased marketing across the Digital Games portfolio, partially offset by an increase in Digital Games Revenue.

Liquidity

The Company has an unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Facility") with a borrowing capacity of $510.0 million which matures on September 28, 2026, and contains certain financial covenants.

The Company has a non-revolving credit facility (the "Acquisition Facility") for the acquisition of Melissa & Doug, with a borrowing capacity of $225.0 million which matures on September 30, 2025, and contains certain financial covenants.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repaid $135.0 million of the Facility. As at December 31, 2024, there was $165.0 million outstanding (December 31, 2023 - $nil) under the Facility and $225.0 million outstanding (December 31, 2023 - $nil) under the Acquisition Facility. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the weighted average interest rate on both the Facility and the Acquisition Facility was 6.6% (December 31, 2023 - 0%).

As at December 31, 2024, the Company had available liquidity of $583.3 million, comprised of $233.5 million in Cash, of which $7.7 million was in a geographic region which is subject to certain limitations, and $349.8 million under the Company's credit facilities.

Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023

Cash provided by operating activities in 2024 was $328.0 million, compared to $227.0 million driven by change in non-cash working capital and lower income taxes paid, partially offset by higher interest paid and lower Net Income, adjusted for non-cash items. Change in non-cash working capital decreased by $24.9 million as compared to a decrease of $105.1 million.

Cash provided by financing activities in 2024 was $270.2 million compared to cash used in financing activities of $44.1 million, including proceeds of $525.0 million of debt to finance the acquisition of Melissa & Doug, partially offset by debt repayments of $135.0 million, the repurchase and cancellation of 2,370,960 subordinate voting shares for $54.5 million (C$74.2 million) through the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") program and payment of $27.5 million in dividends.

Free Cash Flow1 in 2024 was $215.5 million compared to $122.9 million, primarily due to change in non-cash working capital and lower income taxes paid, partially offset by higher interest paid and lower Net Income, adjusted for non-cash items.

Capitalization

The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.12 per outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share, payable on Apr 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar 28, 2025. The dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding as at December 31, 2024 were 103.3 million and 105.8 million, compared to 103.5 million and 105.7 million in the prior year, respectively.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased and cancelled, through the Company's NCIB program, 2,370,960 (2023 - 397,700 shares) subordinate voting shares for $54.5 million (2023 - $10.5 million). Subsequent to December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased and cancelled 30,100 subordinate voting shares for $0.6 million.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures". 2 Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario), and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release. The words "plans", "expects", "projected", "estimated", "forecasts", "anticipates", "indicative", "intend", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "prospects", "seek", "strategy", "focus", "targets" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, identify statements containing forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information in this Press Release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the acquisition of Melissa & Doug, including its expected impact on the Company's business, financial performance and creation of value; the Company's outlook for 2025; future financial performance and growth expectations, as well as the drivers and trends in respect thereof; the Company's priorities, plans and strategies; content, digital game and product pipeline and launches, as well as their impacts; deployment of cash; dividend policy and future dividends; financial position, cash flows, liquidity and financial performance, and the creation of long term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being incorrect. In addition to any factors and assumptions set forth above in this Press Release, the material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the Company will be able to successfully integrate the acquisition; the Company will be able to successfully expand its portfolio across new channels and formats, and internationally; achieve other expected benefits through this acquisition; management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Company's financial performance in addition to the resulting impact on growth of the acquisition of Melissa & Doug, which was completed in January 2024 (the "Acquisition"), in various financial metrics; the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated; the absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Acquisition; Melissa & Doug's business will perform in line with the industry; there are no material changes to Melissa & Doug's core customer base; Net Cost Synergies towards the target of approximately $25 million to $30 million in Run-rate Net Cost Synergies by the end of 2026; implementation of certain information technology systems and other typical acquisition related cost savings; the Company's dividend payments being subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and dependent on a variety of factors and conditions existing from time to time; seasonality; ability of factories to manufacture products, including labour size and allocation, tooling, raw material and component availability, ability to shift between product mix, and customer acceptance of delayed delivery dates; the steps taken will create long term shareholder value; the expanded use of advanced technology, robotics and innovation the Company applies to its products will have a level of success consistent with its past experiences; the Company will continue to successfully secure, maintain and renew broader licenses from third parties for premiere children's properties consistent with past practices, and the success of the licenses; the expansion of sales and marketing offices in new markets will increase the sales of products in that territory; the Company will be able to successfully identify and integrate strategic acquisition and minority investment opportunities; the Company will be able to maintain its distribution capabilities; the Company will be able to leverage its global platform to grow sales from acquired brands; the Company will be able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities earlier than its competitors; the Company will be able to continue to build and maintain strong, collaborative relationships; the Company will maintain its status as a preferred collaborator; the culture and business structure of the Company will support its growth; the current business strategies of the Company will continue to be desirable on an international platform; the Company will be able to expand its portfolio of owned branded intellectual property and successfully license it to third parties; use of advanced technology and robotics in the Company's products will expand; the Company will be able to continue to develop and distribute entertainment content in the form of movies, TV shows and short form content; the Company will be able to continue to design, develop and launch mobile digital games to be distributed globally via app stores; access of entertainment content on mobile platforms will expand; fragmentation of the market will continue to create acquisition opportunities; the Company will be able to maintain its relationships with its employees, suppliers, retailers and license partners; the Company will continue to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements; the Company's key personnel will continue to be involved in the Company's products; mobile digital games and entertainment properties will be launched as scheduled; and the availability of cash for dividends and that the risk factors noted in this Press Release, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this Press Release. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to the inability to successfully integrate the Melissa & Doug business; the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits from the Acquisition; concentration of manufacturing and geopolitical risks; uncertainty and adverse changes in general economic conditions and consumer spending habits; and the factors discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including the Annual or subsequent, most recent interim MD&A and the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company and investors are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future, including the expected performance of the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Dec 31, Dec 31, (In US$ millions) 2024 2023 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 233.5 705.7 Trade receivables, net 499.4 414.4 Other receivables 54.9 60.0 Inventories, net 184.7 98.0 Income tax receivable — — Prepaid expenses and other assets 48.7 40.9

1,021.2 1,319.0 Non-current assets



Intangible assets 837.4 281.3 Goodwill 368.1 165.9 Right-of-use assets 149.5 53.6 Property, plant and equipment 60.2 32.6 Deferred income tax assets 167.1 110.8 Other assets 29.9 26.5

1,612.2 670.7 Total assets 2,633.4 1,989.7





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Trade payables and accrued liabilities 429.5 385.4 Loans and borrowings 389.1 — Provisions 24.7 32.1 Lease liabilities 22.3 11.4 Deferred revenue 22.0 11.0 Income tax payable — 6.6

887.6 446.5 Non-current liabilities



Deferred income tax liabilities 209.9 59.1 Lease liabilities 123.0 50.7 Provisions 10.5 14.3

343.4 124.1 Total liabilities 1,231.0 570.6





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 765.6 783.4 Retained earnings 621.5 604.5 Contributed surplus 45.5 27.4 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (Restated - Note 2(C)) (48.8) 3.8 Total shareholders' equity 1,402.4 1,419.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,633.4 1,989.7



Year Ended Dec 31, (In US$ millions, except earnings per share) 2024 2023





Revenue 2,263.0 1,904.9 Cost of sales 1,072.1 866.5 Gross Profit 1,190.9 1,038.4





Expenses



Selling, general and administrative 931.9 775.7 Depreciation and amortization 72.7 25.4 Other expense, net 22.3 33.7 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (1.5) 14.7 Operating Income 165.5 188.9 Interest expense 50.5 15.1 Interest income (4.0) (27.4) Income before income tax expense 119.0 201.2 Income tax expense 37.1 49.8 Net Income 81.9 151.4





Earnings per share



Basic 0.79 1.46 Diluted 0.77 1.43 Weighted average number of shares (in millions)



Basic 103.3 103.5 Diluted 105.8 105.7







Year Ended Dec 31, (In US$ millions) 2024 2023 Net Income 81.9 151.4 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to Net Income



Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (34.0) 24.8 Other comprehensive (loss) income (34.0) 24.8 Total comprehensive income 47.9 176.2



Year Ended Dec 31, (in US$ millions) 2024 2023





Operating activities



Net Income 81.9 151.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities



Income tax expense 37.1 49.8 Interest expense 38.4 — Interest income (4.0) (27.4) Depreciation and amortization 136.8 130.1 Loss on disposal of non-current assets 1.3 1.1 Accretion expense 10.6 5.1 Amortization of facility fee costs 1.2 0.5 Loss (gain) on portfolio investments, net 0.3 (0.4) Impairment of non-current assets 20.7 35.8 Loss on minority interest investments 0.5 — Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (8.4) 26.1 Share-based compensation expense 29.3 20.1 Net changes in non-cash working capital 24.9 (105.1) Net change in non-cash provisions and other assets (21.0) (2.1) Fair value adjustment on inventory sold 66.3 — Income taxes paid (66.7) (93.6) Income taxes received 4.3 7.8 Interest (paid) received (25.5) 27.8 Cash provided by operating activities 328.0 227.0





Investing activities



Investment in property, plant and equipment (34.0) (28.0) Investment in intangible assets (83.6) (79.4) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (952.9) (26.5) Investment distribution income — 0.3 Minority interest investments — (2.5) Change in restricted cash 3.1 — Proceeds from sale of non-current assets — 0.8 Cash used in investing activities (1,068.5) (135.3)





Financing activities



Proceeds from loans and borrowings 525.0 — Repayment of loans and borrowings (135.0) — Payment of lease liabilities (37.8) (14.9) Dividends paid (27.5) (18.4) Repurchase of subordinate voting shares (54.5) (10.5) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 270.2 (44.1)





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (1.9) 13.8





Net (decrease) increase in cash during the year (472.2) 61.4 Cash, beginning of the year 705.7 644.3 Cash, end of the year 233.5 705.7

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures

In addition to using financial measures prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), references are made in this Press Release to the following terms, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure:

Toy Gross Product Sales

Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales

Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug

Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug

Adjusted EBITDA

Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA

Toys Adjusted EBITDA

Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA

Digital Games Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Toys Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Entertainment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Free Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug

Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug

Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Additionally, references are made in this Press Release to the following terms, each of which is a non-GAAP financial ratio:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Digital Games Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Toys Adjusted Operating Margin

Entertainment Adjusted Operating Margin

Digital Games Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted Basic EPS

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Sales Allowances as a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug

Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue

Non-GAAP financial ratios are ratios or percentages that are calculated using a Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

References are made in this Press Release to the following terms, each of which is a supplementary financial measure:

Net Cost Synergies

Run-rate Net Cost Synergies

Management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP financial ratios, and supplementary financial measures defined above are important supplemental measures of operating performance and highlight trends in the business. Management believes that these measures allow for assessment of the Company's operating performance and financial condition on a basis that is consistent and comparable between reporting periods. The Company believes that investors, lenders, securities analysts and other interested parties frequently use these Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP financial ratios, and Supplementary financial measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Toy Gross Product Sales represent Toy Revenue, excluding the impact of Sales Allowances. As Sales Allowances are generally not associated with individual products, the Company uses Toy Gross Product Sales to provide meaningful comparisons across product categories and geographical results to highlight trends in Spin Master's business. For a reconciliation of Toy Gross Product Sales to Revenue, the closest IFRS measure, refer to the revenue tables for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023 in this Press Release.

Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales represent Toy Revenue contributed by Melissa & Doug, excluding the impact of Sales Allowances, to measure the underlying financial performance of the business on a consistent basis over time. For a reconciliation of Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales to Melissa & Doug Revenue, the closest IFRS measure, refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug represents Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug Toy Revenue, to measure the underlying financial performance of the business on a consistent basis over time. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Toy Revenue, the closest IFRS measure.

Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug is calculated as revenue excluding Melissa & Doug Revenue, to measure the underlying financial performance of the business on a consistent basis over time. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Revenue, the closest IFRS measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Operating Income before interest income and interest expense and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding adjustments that do not necessarily reflect the Company's underlying financial performance. These adjustments include restructuring and other related costs, foreign exchange gains or losses, share based compensation expenses, acquisition related contingent consideration, impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, investment income (loss), net, acquisition related deferred incentive compensation, impairment of property, plant and equipment, legal settlement, transaction cost and gain on disposal of asset. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Melissa & Doug Operating Income (Loss) before interest income and interest expense and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding adjustments that do not necessarily reflect the Company's underlying financial performance. These adjustments include restructuring and other related costs, foreign exchange gains or losses, share based compensation expenses, acquisition related contingent consideration, impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, investment income (loss), acquisition related deferred incentive compensation, impairment of property, plant and equipment, legal settlement, transaction cost and gain on disposal of asset. Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Melissa & Doug Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Toys Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Toy Operating Income (Loss) before interest income and interest expense and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding adjustments that do not necessarily reflect the Company's underlying financial performance. These adjustments include restructuring and other related costs, foreign exchange gains or losses, share based compensation expenses, acquisition related contingent consideration, impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, investment income (loss), acquisition related deferred incentive compensation, impairment of property, plant and equipment, legal settlement, transaction cost and gain on disposal of asset. Toys Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Toys Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Entertainment Operating Income (Loss) before interest income and interest expense and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding adjustments that do not necessarily reflect the Company's underlying financial performance. These adjustments include restructuring and other related costs, foreign exchange gains or losses, share based compensation expenses, acquisition related contingent consideration, impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, investment income (loss), acquisition related deferred incentive compensation, impairment of property, plant and equipment, legal settlement, transaction cost and gain on disposal of asset. Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Digital Games Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Digital Games Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Digital Games Operating Income (Loss) before interest income and interest expense and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding adjustments that do not necessarily reflect the Company's underlying financial performance. These adjustments include restructuring and other related costs, foreign exchange gains or losses, share based compensation expenses, acquisition related contingent consideration, impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, investment income (loss), acquisition related deferred incentive compensation, impairment of property, plant and equipment, legal settlement, transaction cost and gain on disposal of asset. Digital Games Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Digital Games Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is calculated as Operating Income (Loss) excluding adjustments (as defined in Adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Toys Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is calculated as Toys Operating Income (Loss) excluding adjustments (as defined in Adjusted EBITDA). Toys Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Toys Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Entertainment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is calculated as Entertainment Operating Income (Loss) excluding adjustments (as defined in Adjusted EBITDA). Entertainment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Entertainment Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is calculated as Digital Games Operating Income (Loss) excluding adjustments (as defined in Adjusted EBITDA). Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Digital Games Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is calculated as Net Income (Loss) excluding adjustments (as defined in Adjusted EBITDA), the corresponding impact these items have on income tax expense. Management uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to measure the underlying financial performance of the business on a consistent basis over time. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Free Cash Flow is calculated as cash flows provided by/used in operating activities reduced by cash flows used in investing activities and adding back cash used for business acquisitions, advance paid for business acquisitions, asset acquisitions, portfolio investments, minority interest investments, proceeds from sale of manufacturing operations and net of investment distribution income. Management uses the Free Cash Flow metric to analyze the cash flows being generated by the Company's business. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation of this metric to Cash provided by operating activities, the closest IFRS measure.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA excluding Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability on a consistent basis over time. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug is calculated as Toys Adjusted EBITDA excluding Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA. Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability on a consistent basis over time. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Toys Operating Income (Loss), the closest IFRS measure.

Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug represent Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales and the impact of Sales Allowances, to measure the underlying financial performance of the business on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA excluding revenue from the initial delivery of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue is used by management as a measure of the Company's profitability on a consistent basis over time. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for a reconciliation of this metric to Net Income, the closest IFRS measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA divided by Melissa & Doug Revenue. Management uses Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Toys Adjusted EBITDA divided by Toy Revenue. Management uses Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA divided by Entertainment Revenue. Management uses Entertainment Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Digital Games Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Digital Games Adjusted EBITDA divided by Digital Games Revenue. Management uses Digital Games Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Adjusted Operating Margin is calculated as Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) divided by Revenue. Management uses Adjusted Operating Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Toys Adjusted Operating Margin is calculated as Toys Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) divided by Toy Revenue. Management uses Toys Adjusted Operating Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Entertainment Adjusted Operating Margin is calculated as Entertainment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) divided by Toy Revenue. Management uses Entertainment Adjusted Operating Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Digital Games Adjusted Operating Margin is calculated as Digital Games Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) divided by Digital Games Revenue. Management uses Digital Games Adjusted Operating Margin to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Adjusted Basic EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted average number of shares outstanding, assuming the conversion of all dilutive securities were exercised during the period. Management uses Adjusted Basic EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS to measure the underlying financial performance of the business on a consistent basis over time.

Sales Allowances as a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales is calculated by dividing Sales Allowances by Toy Gross Product Sales. Management uses Sales Allowances as a percentage of Toy Gross Product Sales to identify and compare the cost of doing business with individual retailers, different geographic markets and amongst various distribution channels.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug divided by Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors.

Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug is calculated as Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug divided by Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug. Management uses Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitor.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue divided by Revenue, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue to evaluate the Company's performance compared to internal targets and to benchmark its performance against key competitors on a consistent basis over time.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Net Cost Synergies represent cost savings, net of costs to achieve, attributable to the integration of Melissa & Doug.

Run-rate Net Cost Synergies represent the expected ongoing cost savings, net of costs to achieve, attributable to the integration of Melissa & Doug.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and cash used in operating activities and investing activities to Free Cash Flow for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

(in US$ millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 $ Change % Change Operating Income 47.1 (36.6) 83.7 (228.7) % Adjustments:









Impairment of goodwill[1] 12.9 25.7 (12.8) (49.8) %

Share based compensation[2] 7.6 4.8 2.8 58.3 %

Impairment of intangible assets[3] 5.5 5.8 (0.3) (5.2) %

Transaction and integration costs[4] 5.0 3.8 1.2 31.6 %

Restructuring and other related costs[5] 3.9 3.8 0.1 2.6 %

Acquisition related contingent consideration[6] 2.6 (4.7) 7.3 (155.3)

Amortization of intangible assets acquired[7] 1.7 — 1.7 n.m.

Legal settlement expense (recovery) 0.6 (0.1) 0.7 (700.0) %

Investment loss, net[8] 0.1 0.2 (0.1) (50.0) %

Impairment of property, plant and equipment[9] 0.1 0.7 (0.6) (85.7) %

Acquisition related deferred incentive compensation[10] (1.1) 1.6 (2.7) (168.8) %

Foreign exchange (gain) loss[11] (4.7) 18.2 (22.9) (125.8) % Adjusted Operating Income 81.3 23.2 58.1 250.4 %

Depreciation and amortization[12] 32.6 41.7 (9.1) (21.8) % Adjusted EBITDA 113.9 64.9 49.0 75.5 %

Income tax (expense) recovery (15.5) 3.4 (18.9) (555.9) %

Interest (expense) income (10.5) 3.1 (13.6) (438.7) %

Depreciation and amortization12 (32.6) (41.7) 9.1 (21.8) %

One-time income tax expense[13] 8.1 5.7 2.4 42.1 %

Tax effect of normalization adjustments[14] (6.0) (14.9) 8.9 (59.7) % Adjusted Net Income 57.4 20.5 36.9 180.0 %











Cash provided by operating activities 203.4 67.9 135.5 199.6 % Cash used in investing activities (30.5) (23.3) (7.2) 30.9 % Add:







Cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions, asset acquisitions, portfolio investments, investment in associate and Minority interest investments, net of investment distribution income 2.1 (0.3) 2.4 (800.0) % Free Cash Flow 175.0 44.3 130.7 295.0 %

_________________________________

1 Impairment of goodwill associated with the Outdoor cash generating unit ("CGU") and Digital Games CGU. 2 Related to non-cash expenses associated with the Company's long-term incentive plan and the mark to market (gain)/loss related to DSUs. 3 Impairment of intangible assets related to Digital game and app development projects. 4 Transaction and integration costs incurred relating to acquisitions (including Melissa & Doug), including $0.1 million (Q4 2023 - $3.2 million) of transaction costs. 5 Restructuring expense primarily relates to changes in personnel. 6 Recovery associated with contingent consideration for acquisitions. 7 Relates to the amortization of intangible assets acquired with Melissa & Doug. 8 Investment loss (income), net includes unrealized and realized (gain)/loss on portfolio investments and minority interest investments and share of (income)/loss from an investment in associate. 9 Impairment of property plant and equipment related to tooling. 10 Deferred incentive compensation associated with acquisitions. 11 Includes foreign exchange losses (gains) generated by the translation and settlement of monetary assets/liabilities denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the applicable entity and losses (gains) related to the Company's hedging programs. 12 Depreciation and amortization for the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA excludes $1.7 million of amortization of intangible assets acquired with Melissa & Doug. 13 Adjustment for one-time income tax expense in Q4 2024. 14 Tax effect of adjustments (Footnotes 1-11). Adjustments are tax effected at the effective tax rate of the given period.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and cash from operating activities to Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:





Year Ended Dec 31 (in US$ millions) 2024 2023 $Change %Change Operating Income 165.5 188.9 (23.4) (12.4) % Adjustments:









Fair value adjustment for inventories acquired1 66.3 — 66.3 n.m.

Transaction and integration costs2 31.9 11.1 20.8 187.4 %

Share based compensation3 29.2 20.1 9.1 45.3 %

Impairment of goodwill4 12.9 26.7 (13.8) (51.7)

Restructuring and other related costs5 10.1 18.1 (8.0) (44.2) %

Impairment of intangible assets6 7.3 8.2 (0.9) (11.0)

Amortization of intangible assets acquired7 7.0 — 7.0 n.m.

Acquisition related deferred incentive compensation8 2.4 7.6 (5.2) (68.4) %

Investment loss (income), net9 0.9 (0.2) 1.1 (550.0)

Acquisition related contingent consideration10 0.9 (6.8) 7.7 (113.2) %

Impairment of property, plant and equipment11 0.5 0.9 (0.4) (44.4)

Legal settlement recovery 0.4 (0.6) 1.0 (166.7) %

Foreign exchange (gain) loss12 (1.5) 14.7 (16.2) (110.2) % Adjusted Operating Income 333.8 288.7 45.1 15.6 %

Depreciation and amortization13 129.8 130.1 (0.3) (0.2) % Adjusted EBITDA 463.6 418.8 44.8 10.7 %

Revenue related to PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie — (15.6) 15.6 (100.0) % Adjusted EBITDA, excluding PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Revenue 463.6 403.2 60.4 15.0 %

Revenue related to PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie — 15.6 (15.6) (100.0) %

Income tax expense (37.1) (49.8) 12.7 (25.5) %

Interest (expense) income (46.5) 12.3 (58.8) (478.0) %

Depreciation and amortization14 (129.8) (130.1) 0.3 (0.2) %

One-time income tax expense (recovery)14 8.1 (0.9) 9.0 n.m.

Tax effect of adjustments15 (41.1) (25.1) (16.0) 63.7 % Adjusted Net Income 217.2 225.2 (8.0) (3.6) %











Cash provided by operating activities 328.0 227.0 101.0 44.5 % Cash used in investing activities (1,068.5) (135.3) (933.2) 689.7 % Add:







Cash (used in) provided by business acquisitions, asset acquisitions, investment in

limited partnership, investment in associate and Minority interest investments, net of

investment distribution income 956.0 31.2 924.8 2,964.1 % Free Cash Flow 215.5 122.9 92.6 75.3 %

_______________________________________

1 Relates to fair value adjustment to Melissa & Doug inventory recorded as part of the acquisition on January 2, 2024. 2 Transaction and integration costs incurred relating to acquisitions (including Melissa & Doug), including $9.1 million (2023 - $10.1 million) of transaction costs. 3 Related to non-cash expenses associated with the Company's long-term incentive plan and the mark to market (gain)/loss related to DSUs. 4 Impairment of goodwill associated with the Outdoor CGU and Digital Games CGU. 5 Restructuring expense primarily relates to changes in personnel. 6 Impairment of intangible assets related to Digital game and app development projects and Entertainment content development projects. 7 Relates to the amortization of intangible assets acquired with Melissa & Doug. 8 Related to non-cash expenses associated with the Company's share option expense and long-term incentive plan. 9 Investment loss (income), net includes unrealized and realized (gain)/loss on portfolio investments and minority interest investments and share of (income)/loss from an investment in associate. 10 Expense associated with contingent consideration for acquisitions. 11 Impairment of property, plant and equipment related to tooling. 12 Includes foreign exchange (gains) losses generated by the translation and settlement of monetary assets/liabilities denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the applicable entity and losses (gains) related to the Company's hedging programs. 13 Depreciation and amortization for the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA excludes $7.0 million of amortization of intangible assets acquired with Melissa & Doug. 14 Adjustment for one-time income tax expense in 2024. 15 Tax effect of adjustments (Footnotes 1-12). Adjustments are tax effected at the effective tax rate of the given period.

Segment Results

The Company's results from operations by reportable segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:







(US$ millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023

Toys Entertainment Digital Games Corporate & Other1 Total Toys Entertainment Digital Games Corporate & Other1 Total Revenue 561.7 41.3 46.1 — 649.1 406.8 55.2 40.6 — 502.6





















Operating Income (Loss) 31.7 19.7 (0.5) (3.8) 47.1 (30.0) 9.7 9.7 (26.0) (36.6) Adjusting items:



















Impairment of goodwill 10.0 — 2.9 — 12.9 25.7 — — — 25.7 Share based compensation 5.1 0.5 0.6 1.4 7.6 3.2 0.3 0.7 0.6 4.8 Impairment of intangible assets — — 5.5 — 5.5 5.4 0.4 — — 5.8 Transaction and integration costs2 2.6 — — 2.4 5.0 — — — 3.8 3.8 Restructuring and other related costs 1.7 0.1 2.1 — 3.9 3.3 0.1 0.4 — 3.8 Acquisition related contingent consideration 0.4 — 2.2 — 2.6 (3.5) — (1.0) (0.2) (4.7) Amortization of intangible assets acquired 1.7 — — — 1.7 — — — — — Legal settlement expense (recovery) — — — 0.6 0.6 — — — (0.1) (0.1) Investment loss, net — — — 0.1 0.1 — — — 0.2 0.2 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 0.1 — — — 0.1 0.7 — — — 0.7 Acquisition related deferred incentive compensation 0.2 — (1.3) — (1.1) 0.6 — 1.0 — 1.6 Foreign exchange (gain) loss — — — (4.7) (4.7) — — — 18.2 18.2 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) 53.5 20.3 11.5 (4.0) 81.3 5.4 10.5 10.8 (3.5) 23.2 Adjusted Operating Margin 9.5 % 49.2 % 24.9 % n.m. 12.5 % 1.3 % 19.0 % 26.6 % n.m. 4.6 % Depreciation and amortization3 22.7 6.0 3.9 — 32.6 13.9 25.6 2.2 — 41.7 Adjusted EBITDA 76.2 26.3 15.4 (4.0) 113.9 19.3 36.1 13.0 (3.5) 64.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6 % 63.7 % 33.4 % n.m. 17.5 % 4.7 % 65.4 % 32.0 % n.m. 12.9 % 1 Corporate & Other includes certain corporate costs, foreign exchange and merger and acquisition-related costs, as well as fair value gains and losses. 2 Transaction and integration costs incurred relating to acquisitions, including $0.1 million (Q4 2023 - $3.2 million) of transaction cost for the acquisition of Melissa and Doug. 3 Depreciation and amortization for the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA excludes $1.7 million (Q4 2023 - $nil) of amortization of intangible assets acquired with Melissa & Doug.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Melissa & Doug Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:

(US$ millions) Q4 2024 YTD Q4 2024 Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales 152.6 433.3 Melissa & Doug Sales Allowance (16.6) (58.6) Melissa & Doug Revenue 136.0 374.7





Melissa & Doug Operating Income 33.6 35.4 Depreciation and amortization 6.7 25.9 Melissa & Doug EBITDA 40.3 61.3 Adjustments1 0.6 12.8 Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA 40.9 74.1 Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.1 % 19.8 % 1 Includes foreign exchange (gain) loss, restructuring and other related costs, and transaction and integration costs.



The following table presents a reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug, Toy Gross Product Sales to Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug, Toy Revenue to Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug, and Toys Adjusted EBITDA to Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:

(US$ millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 649.1 502.6 146.5 29.1 % Melissa & Doug Revenue 136.0 — 136.0 n.m. Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug 513.1 502.6 10.5 2.1 %









Toy Gross Product Sales 660.0 502.3 157.7 31.4 % Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales 152.6 — 152.6 n.m. Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug 507.4 502.3 5.1 1.0 %









Adjusted EBITDA 113.9 64.9 49.0 75.5 % Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA 40.9 — 40.9 n.m. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug 73.0 64.9 8.1 12.5 %









Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug 14.2 % 12.9 %













Toy Revenue 561.7 406.8 154.9 38.1 % Melissa & Doug Revenue 136.0 — 136.0 n.m. Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug 425.7 406.8 18.9 4.6 %









Toys Adjusted EBITDA 76.2 19.3 56.9 294.8 % Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6 % 4.7 %













Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug 35.3 19.3 16.0 82.9 % Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug 8.3 % 4.7 %







Year Ended Dec 31,



(US$ millions) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 2,263.0 1,904.9 358.1 18.8 % Melissa & Doug Revenue 374.7 — 374.7 n.m. Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug 1,888.3 1,904.9 (16.6) (0.9) %









Toy Gross Product Sales 2,231.5 1,787.2 444.3 24.9 % Melissa & Doug Toy Gross Product Sales 433.3 — 433.3 n.m. Toy Gross Product Sales, excluding Melissa & Doug 1,798.2 1,787.2 11.0 0.6 %









Adjusted EBITDA 463.6 418.8 44.8 10.7 % Melissa & Doug Adjusted EBITDA 74.1 — 74.1 n.m. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug 389.5 418.8 (29.3) (7.0) %









Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug 20.6 % 22.0 %













Toy Revenue 1,939.9 1,540.9 399.0 25.9 % Melissa & Doug Revenue 374.7 — 374.7 n.m. Toy Revenue, excluding Melissa & Doug 1,565.2 1,540.9 24.3 1.6 %









Toys Adjusted EBITDA 306.8 212.4 94.4 44.4 % Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.8 % 13.8 %













Toys Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Melissa & Doug 232.7 212.4 20.3 9.6 % Toys Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding Melissa & Doug 14.9 % 13.8 %





ADDENDUM

Effective January 1, 2024, Spin Master has changed its product categories to align with the Company's product offerings going forward. The following table restates 2023 Toy Gross Product Sales1 in the same format that the Company presents Toy Gross Product Sales1 in 2024:

(US$ millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Total Preschool, Infant & Toddler and Plush $ 82.6 $ 164.9 $ 301.4 $ 169.3 $ 718.2 Activities, Games & Puzzles and Dolls & Interactive $ 62.6 $ 109.7 $ 218.7 $ 196.0 $ 587.0 Wheels & Action $ 43.7 $ 101.1 $ 151.2 $ 113.3 $ 409.3 Outdoor $ 27.4 $ 14.3 $ 7.3 $ 23.7 $ 72.7 Toy Gross Product Sales1 $ 216.3 $ 390.0 $ 678.6 $ 502.3 $ 1,787.2

