Spin Master Renews Its Global Master Toy Partner Agreement with DreamWorks Animation's Preschool Powerhouse Gabby's Dollhouse

Renewal comes as DreamWorks Animation prepares to bring its global smash streaming series to

theaters worldwide with Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie on September 26, 2025

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced the renewal of its global master toy licensee agreement with Universal Products & Experiences for DreamWorks Animation's popular preschool brand Gabby's Dollhouse. Since the inception of the toy line, Spin Master has sold more than three million dollhouses globally.

Spin Master is gearing up for Gabby’s most cat-tastic adventure yet with a new toy line inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming feature film, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.

Beyond the signature dollhouse system of play, Spin Master has been delivering show-to-shelf toys mirroring the content of the fantastical animated series with playsets, figures, plush, games and puzzles featuring the adorable characters from Gabby's world since the show debuted on Netflix in 2021. Now, Spin Master is gearing up for Gabby's most cat-tastic adventure yet with a new toy line inspired by DreamWorks Animation's upcoming feature film, Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, opening in theaters nationwide September 26.

In the new film, Gabby heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby's dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera, Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it's too late.

"It's been a tremendous adventure partnering with Universal Products & Experiences to bring Gabby's Dollhouse play experiences to kids around the globe," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President, Toys. "Gabby's Dollhouse has become one of the most sought-after brands in the preschool category, delighting millions of children who are creating their own stories featuring Gabby and her feline friends. And, there is plenty of fun ahead in 2025, with new innovation and more ways to play with this cat-a-rific crew."

"With a fresh and modern take on traditional dollhouse play, Gabby's Dollhouse has earned a special place in the hearts and homes of kids and families," said Rafael Macias, Global CPG Commercial Officer, Universal Products & Experiences. "Our collaboration with Spin Master has made this a perfect match, pairing imagination with innovation to create best-in-class play experiences that bring to life everything the series offers fans. We are so excited to share what's in-store for Gabby's biggest adventure yet."

Starring in the new Gabby's Dollhouse movie toy line is the Meow-mazing Interactive Dollhouse, featuring new LCD interactive eyes. Press one of six "Paw Bump Magic" buttons or the cat nose button to showcase the Gabbycats, who provide interactions, games, guided play, and storytelling. Along with this new technology, the dollhouse comes with a Gabby figure, 10 play pieces, and classic dollhouse favorites like a spiral slide and a cat-avator. Compatible with all other Gabby figures, deluxe rooms and balconies, the dollhouse can also interact with the Meow-mazing Interactive Pandy Paws Plush and the Meow-mazing Interactive Ears. The new toy line will launch in fall 2025.

About Gabby's Dollhouse

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation's hit series Gabby's Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and now streaming on Netflix, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby's activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has charted as a top 10 TV series in 63 countries on Netflix and has become a top preschool brand across the globe, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Gabby's Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events and much more. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby's Dollhouse!

About Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

DreamWorks Animation elevates its global smash streaming series into its first ever cinematic adventure with Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie. In the new film, Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby's dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera, Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it's too late. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie is directed by Ryan Crego (executive producer of Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, I Heart Arlo), who earned a Children's and Family Emmy nomination for his television feature Arlo the Alligator Boy. The film is produced by Steven Schweickart, who has served as a production supervisor or co-producer on some of DreamWorks Animation's biggest blockbusters including How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods and most recently, Kung Fu Panda 4, which has earned almost $500 million worldwide. The film is executive produced by Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson, based on the Gabby's Dollhouse series created by them.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com .

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

