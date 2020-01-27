Spin Master Kicks Off 2020 with a Heroic DC and Batman Toy Reveal

The first of the new DC items hit shelves in January at major retailers. With meticulous attention to detail and stylized sculpts combined with Batman's iconic crime-fighting accessories for added surprise and play value, this toy line will offer new play experiences and delight fans around the world.

"For generations, children around the world have been entertained and inspired by DC Super Heroes and Super Villains, and now Spin Master has the unique opportunity to bring these characters to life for collectors and kids alike," said Adam Hyman, senior director of marketing for boys licensed brands. "We're thrilled to unveil the first collection of our epic DC line, fusing Spin Master's unique innovation with the world's greatest super heroes and super villains. Our team worked closely with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch what retail buyers are calling the most innovative DC and Batman toy line they've ever seen. This is just the beginning."

"Batman is a hero for all. Not only does he use his exemplary crime fighting skills to protect Gotham City from the most notorious super villains, he has created an arsenal of innovative and tech-savvy gadgets and vehicles to help save the day," says Maryellen Zarakas, senior vice president, franchise management and marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "We're excited to partner with Spin Master to bring Batman's adventures to life with their innovative toys."

The line-up will include a number of action-oriented toys inspired by Batman's 80-year legacy that celebrate him as the #1 DC Super Hero. Fans can expect to find the following:

Batman 4" Figures: Kids can reenact missions with the Batman 4-Inch Action Figures with 11 points of articulation! Inside each package, discover a collector card that uncovers your mission. Reveal three mission-specific accessories (including rare and super rare) with unique finishes like translucent, neon, shiny titanium, and metallic. Ages 3+, $7.99 (1 pack), $15.99 USD (2 pack).





Kids can reenact missions with the Batman 4-Inch Action Figures with 11 points of articulation! Inside each package, discover a collector card that uncovers your mission. Reveal three mission-specific accessories (including rare and super rare) with unique finishes like translucent, neon, shiny titanium, and metallic. Ages 3+, (1 pack), (2 pack). Batman 4" Mega Gear: Slide the Mega Gear armor onto your 4" figure with 11 points of articulation to prepare for battle. To activate Batman's Mega Gear, press the back to transform and open the wings so you can patrol the skies of Gotham City! Easily fold the wings back up to continue your missions on the streets. Ages 3+, $12.99 USD .





Slide the Mega Gear armor onto your 4" figure with 11 points of articulation to prepare for battle. To activate Batman's Mega Gear, press the back to transform and open the wings so you can patrol the skies of Gotham City! Easily fold the wings back up to continue your missions on the streets. Ages 3+, . Batman 12" Deluxe Figures: Gotham City will be protected from criminals like The Joker and Harley Quinn thanks to the heroic team of Batman and Robin. Each 12" figure (6 to collect) has 11 points of articulation featuring detailed sculpting with comic book styling. Ages 3+, $9.99 USD .





Gotham City will be protected from criminals like The Joker and thanks to the heroic team of Batman and Robin. Each 12" figure (6 to collect) has 11 points of articulation featuring detailed sculpting with comic book styling. Ages 3+, . Batman Batmobile – 2-in-1: The 2-in-1 Batmobile is equipped with everything Batman needs to bring justice to criminals of Gotham City. Batman is ready for action with his Batmobile and his Batboat, which stays hidden until it's ready to be deployed. Fits 4-inch figure. Ages 3+, $19.99 USD .





The 2-in-1 Batmobile is equipped with everything Batman needs to bring justice to criminals of Gotham City. Batman is ready for action with his Batmobile and his Batboat, which stays hidden until it's ready to be deployed. Fits 4-inch figure. Ages 3+, . Batman Voice-Changing Mask: Imagine what it's like to be the Caped Crusader by sounding just like him with this voice-changing mask. Includes over 15 phrases and light-up eyes. Ages 3+, $29.99 USD .

Spin Master continues to build a strong portfolio of evergreen licensed brands and was recently recognized for its leadership in licensing by Kidscreen, who named Spin Master #1 on the 2019 Hot 50 Companies ranking, repeating the company's first place finish for licensing in 2018.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com ) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games and the DC Universe subscription streaming service. For more information visit dccomics.com

