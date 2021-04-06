Spin Master Issues Second Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

"When we published our first CSR report a year ago, we couldn't have imagined the significant challenges that would confront the world in 2020," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Chairman and Co-Founder. "At Spin Master, we accelerated and adapted our CSR programs in response to the pandemic while also laying the foundation for the future. The health and safety of our employees was paramount, and we implemented supplemental programs aimed to help enable flexibility and ensure their wellbeing. Also, with children at home across the globe, isolated from friends and school, we answered the need to inspire joy and imagination through play with increased toy donations. Lastly, we continued to make progress against our environmental areas of focus to help ensure the sustainability of our planet for future generations."

Spin Master's cross-functional CSR framework provides transparency within the four CSR focus areas while also setting targets against which to measure progress. The 2020 CSR report includes all Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indicators for Toys & Sporting Goods Sustainability Accounting Standard and material indicators from the Global Reporting Initiative Standards. Highlights from the report include:

Products - Spin Master is committed to providing children and families with the safest and highest quality toys, games, entertainment and digital apps.

274M toys and games produced in 2020.



115 Toy Industry Association Toy of the Year nominations and 32 wins since 2000.



Zero consumer recalls in over a decade.



99% of manufacturing facilities audited and remediated through the Ethical Toy Program in 2020



People - People are Spin Master's key differentiator, and the Company is committed to the well-being of its employees and to fostering its unique and inclusive culture.

In the company's 2020 engagement survey, 85% of respondents indicated they are proud to work at Spin Master.



Women represent 43% of Senior Management within the Company (director level and above).



In 2020, Spin Master reduced the number of recordable health and safety incidents in its facilities by 58% over the prior year.



Community - Through philanthropic giving, volunteering and toy donations, Spin Master helps enrich the lives of children and families.

The company accelerated in-kind donations in 2020, donating 460,444 toys globally.



In response the pandemic, Spin Master produced and donated 451,000 face shields to hospitals, shelters and long-term care facilities in 2020.



Environment - Spin Master recognizes the need to act in support of the environment and to minimize the impact of its operations, for children and families today and generations to come.

In 2020, Spin Master offset 10,000 metric tonnes of carbon, representing more than 100% of the company's total self-generated carbon emissions.



The company plans to embark on a recycling toy program in two markets in 2021.

To learn more about Spin Master's CSR efforts, please visit https://www.spinmaster.com/en-US/corporate/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 40 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

