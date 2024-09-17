Spin Master Introduces Rubik's Match™ Digital Mobile Game

The Rubik's Match mobile game combines the casual fun of the match-three game genre with the Rubik's Cube's intellectual challenge. Players are tasked with solving hundreds of puzzle levels, each designed to test their problem-solving skills. Solvers will enjoy new daily missions to keep their mind sharp. Just like the cube itself, there is always something new to tackle in Rubik's Match.

"With Rubik's Match, the timeless challenge of the Rubik's Cube extends into the digital world, bringing a casual and highly satisfying experience to players' fingertips," said Marc De Vellis, Spin Master's Global Head of Studios, Digital Games. "This interactive game blends the nostalgia of the Rubik's Cube and its mind-bending challenge with the casual appeal of a match-three game, creating a fun and immersive space where the love of puzzles meets modern gaming."

The game promises to give fans of the iconic puzzle an entirely new solving challenge while also welcoming in a new audience to engage with the Rubik's brand in a familiar mobile format.

Rubik's Match:

New twists at your fingertips: Experience the classic puzzle like never before. This unique match-three gameplay adds a whole new dimension to puzzle-solving fun that will challenge your skill and logic.

Build and explore: Progress in the game by solving puzzles and building worlds. Beat levels that allow you to earn and build quirky buildings and interactive items.

Daily challenges: Work your way through daily missions and compete in special events to collect in app rewards and power-ups.

Test yourself: Try your skills with a range of difficulty levels and challenges from easy to super hard. Can you solve them all?

"Puzzles have always been close to my heart and mind," said Professor Ernő Rubik. "As a child, I spent hours on end with the tangram or the 15-puzzle as well as enjoying solving chess-problems. Some puzzles fascinated me by their complexity; some by the simplicity of their core ideas; and others by their beauty or novelty. I always preferred difficult puzzles, not the easy ones."

Developed by Nørdlight Games™, Spin Master's Stockholm-based digital game studio, Rubik's Match honors the Rubik's Cube legacy of challenging and entertaining minds worldwide. With over 50 years of combined experience the Nørdlight team has delivered some of the largest grossing mobile digital game titles in history including Candy Crush Saga. The release of Rubik's Match is part of Spin Master's long-term growth strategy to create exceptional digital play experiences for kids of all ages and spawn a growing player network around the world.

Rubik's Match is now available on the App Store and on Google Play. For more information on Rubik's Match, please visit https://www.rubiks.com/rubiksmatch.

About the Rubik's Cube

Created by Ernő Rubik in 1974 and launched globally in 1980, the Rubik's Cube became a worldwide craze, selling hundreds of millions of units, and has inspired and challenged both young and old ever since. As a STEM-accredited puzzle, the Rubik's Cube supports brain development and cognitive skills by allowing children and adults to use their creativity, while developing and encouraging intelligence. In 2021, Spin Master acquired the brand bringing to market innovative new launches while continuing its world-famous legacy.

