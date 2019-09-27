Spin Master Introduces Owleez™,The First Ever Interactive Toy Pet That Kids Can Teach How to Fly

With over 100 interactive sounds and movements, the baby owl responds to touch, love and care. By swinging her through the air, children can teach her how to fly. Watch her soar or comfort her after a crash, Owleez is made of durable and lightweight materials so when she crashes it's okay, it's all part of the learning experience.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Owleez, our first ever interactive toy pet that can fly," says Kate Keller, VP Marketing RC. "The combination of an interactive toy pet that children can actually teach how to fly is truly innovative. It's extremely satisfying for kids to see the result of the love and care they put into their own Owleez toy pet. They experience the delight and reward knowing it is something that they taught it to do."

Spin Master is committed to uncovering the latest trends that push the boundaries of fun. The company's research team did some digging to get to the bottom of what kids really want and Owleez delivers just that. Eighty-one per cent of kids surveyed said they wanted a pet that could fly while an overwhelming 91% chose flying as the super hero power they most desired*.

To introduce Owleez, Spin Master is teaming up with popular YouTube family Tic Tac Toy for the creation of commercials and how-to content. The kids, Addy and Maya, star in the commercial and reveal the Owleez baby owl in their own unboxing video on their channel. How-to content with Addy and Maya is also available on Spin Master Spark Club YouTube Channel.

Owleez is already taking off, being named a top holiday toy by Target, landing coveted spots on Walmart's Top Rated by Kids List and UK retailer Argos as well as receiving the Toy of the Year Award from the Revue de Jouet in France.

Owleez will be available on October 4, 2019 at major retailers for a suggested retail price of $49.99. Recommend for children ages 6+. For more information on Owleez visit spinmaster.com or follow @SpinMasterSparkClub on Instagram.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com ) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

*Spin Master surveyed a group of 159 girls between the ages of 6-8 years old. Participants were selected from the Funovation Panel, a community of families from across the U.S. and Canada that provide their feedback about potential new toys, television shows, commercials, and much more.

SOURCE Spin Master

For further information: Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Global Communications, tammys@spinmaster.com

Related Links

http://www.spinmaster.com/

