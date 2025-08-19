SPIN MASTER ENTERTAINMENT GREENLIGHTS ITS FIRST ORIGINAL FILM DIRECTED BY RENOWNED FAMILY FILMMAKER DAVID SOREN

The production expands the studio's family animated slate

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today it has greenlit an animated, four-quadrant film directed by BAFTA and Annie Award nominee David Soren. This is the first original film by Spin Master's entertainment studio, signifying a major milestone for the company behind some of the world's most popular kids' television series.

"The announcement of this original film showcases our ambition to expand our foothold in the family animated theatrical business," said Jennifer Dodge, President of Spin Master Entertainment. "As we broaden our content portfolio, we're partnering with leaders in the industry to tell original, engaging stories, while also leveraging our established catalogue of IP. With David's well-earned reputation in family entertainment, we believe this feature film will inspire and entertain audiences around the globe."

The film is written by Ian Southwood, based on a story by veteran animation creator Chris Dicker. Spin Master's Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, and Toni Stevens, previously at the helm for the studio's powerhouse PAW Patrol® theatricals, are producing the film. Spin Master is financing the production with plans for a 2029 release.

Soren directed and co-wrote Turbo, the BAFTA Award-nominated DreamWorks Animation feature film starring Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as directing Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, starring Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, and Jordan Peele. He also directed and co-wrote Under the Boardwalk, starring Keke Palmer, Michael Cera, and Bobby Cannavale; served as Story Artist and Head of Story on hit films including Academy Award winner Shrek, Shark Tale, Chicken Run, and Over the Hedge; and was a key contributor on the Madagascar franchise.

Southwood is known for contributing to the script of Netflix's Nimona, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. Prior to his work with Spin Master, he served as a screenwriter for DreamWorks Animation, before which he was with Blue Sky Studios, the 20th Century Animation company behind the Ice Age franchise.

Dicker, an award-winning creator from Ireland, has had an illustrious career of 25 years in the kids and family space. He creates original IP across many mediums. This original story is his first to come to life on the big screen.

This project adds to Spin Master's ever-expanding content universe further establishing its position at the forefront of family storytelling for global audiences. Among the company's upcoming films is PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie™, set for theatrical release on July 24, 2026. The third film in the hit franchise is based on one of the most popular children's television series, featuring a star-studded cast including EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Emmy nominee Mckenna Grace, and Fortune Feimster. Spin Master is also in active development on a live-action Bakugan® film to be directed by blockbuster filmmaker Brad Peyton, based on the global phenomenon toy line that has generated over $1 billion in sales since its launch. Spin Master's vision is to deliver world-class content across genres and generations with captivating storytelling and engaging characters for screens of all sizes.

Soren is represented by Verve and WME Books. Southwood is represented by Culture Creative, Adrian Garcia at Recon Literary, and Emily Downs at Meyer & Downs, LLP.

