SPIN MASTER DEVELOPING LIVE-ACTION BAKUGAN® FEATURE FILM; BRAD PEYTON (ATLAS, RAMPAGE, SAN ANDREAS) TO DIRECT

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today it is developing a live-action Bakugan® feature film, with Brad Peyton signed on to direct, write, and produce. Peyton and Lindsay Harbert are collaborating with Spin Master Entertainment on the development of the screenplay based on the global franchise. Originally launched in 2007, Bakugan became a global phenomenon anchored by a highly successful and innovative toy line, anime adventure series, robust digital content, and a popular card game.

Bakugan has captured the imagination of millions of children. On the small screen, Spin Master Entertainment has co-produced nearly 300 Bakugan episodes, which have aired globally. The award-winning Bakugan toy line has generated over $1 billion in sales worldwide since its launch, spanning 100 countries.

"Bakugan is a global franchise with a multi-generational and devoted fanbase, built on the strength of its compelling characters and explosive battles," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President. "As fans who were part of its initial craze now enter adulthood, we are thrilled to be working with accomplished filmmaking talent like Brad to reimagine Bakugan in live action, expanding the franchise for fans while introducing it to new audiences around the world."

"Bakugan is ready for the film treatment, and I'm thrilled to be the one to bring it to the big screen for the very first time," said Peyton. "With Lindsay and the Spin Master team alongside me, we're excited to build a hit franchise with global appeal. I am confident we will create a must-see film event that does justice to the unique and epic world that is Bakugan."

A director, writer, and producer, Peyton's credits include both directing and producing Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu, for Netflix, and Rampage, starring Dwayne Johnson and earning $428 million worldwide, as well as directing San Andreas, which also starred Johnson and earned $475 million. In television, Peyton co-created the post-apocalyptic comedy series Daybreak, for Netflix, and directed Frontier, starring Jason Momoa, also for Netflix. Peyton is also the founder of ASAP Entertainment, which produced Atlas, Rampage, Daybreak, and Frontier.

The Bakugan film adds to a Spin Master movie slate that also includes the third film in the PAW Patrol franchise, which is slated for release in association with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies in 2026. The third film based on the world's most popular children's television series welcomes EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and popular comedian Fortune Feimster to a returning cast that includes Emmy nominee Mckenna Grace reprising her lead role as Skye. The first two PAW Patrol movies combined to earn over $345 million at the box office.

Peyton is represented by CAA, The Characters, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Harbert is represented by CAA, Brooke Lindley, Gotham Group, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

Already a global powerhouse in animation for kids and families, Spin Master Entertainment's vision is to deliver world class content across genres and generations with captivating storytelling and engaging characters for screens of all sizes.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, [email protected]