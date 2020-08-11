Spin Master Declares August 11 Global Kinetic Sand™ Day in Celebration of the Original, Magical Sand

To celebrate the day, Spin Master is teaming up with Hilaria Baldwin, mother of four, co-host of Mom Brain podcast, author and contributor at TODAY.com and People, not to mention Kinetic Sand aficionado. "I am so excited to partner with Spin Master to kick off the first-ever global Kinetic Sand Day," said Hilaria Baldwin. "As a parent, I love that Kinetic Sand mesmerizes all of my kids in a creative activity with endless ways to play and it doesn't leave a mess to clean up. I'll be taking over the @KineticSand Instagram account today to show how my kids and I get creative with Kinetic Sand."

With online reviews of 4.4 stars or higher and a wildly popular source of social media inspiration with 12.3 billion views on #KineticSand year to date, a global #KineticSandDay was imminent. Spin Master and Baldwin are encouraging children and families to share on social media how they mold it, slice it or feel the flow through their fingers using #KineticSandDay.

"Kinetic Sand's long-standing and consistent popularity has established it as a quintessential childhood activity compound in households around the world, earning it a global day of recognition," said Arlene Biran, SVP of Marketing for Activities and Building Sets, Spin Master. "In recent months we have seen a skyrocketing increase in its popularity as existing and new consumers discover the endless creative possibilities that Kinetic Sand provides while families are staying home. The sand is not only a way for kids to use their imagination as they mix, slice and mold it, but it also provides benefits like sensory play that can be calming for both kids and adults. It's so satisfying."

Leading up to global #KineticSandDay, Spin Master commissioned a survey* of 2,000 parents with school-aged children. Of the parents surveyed who purchased new toys or activities for their children in recent months, 79% said they opted for ones that had additional benefits, including creative expression and sensory play.

This Fall, Spin Master adds to the sandisfying fun with the launch of two new Kinetic Sand playsets:

Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz Playset, $19.99 - Inspired by the drop and squish play pattern on social media. Complete with a built in play area, over 10 tools and 2lbs of Kinetic Sand (red, yellow and blue) you can customize sand effects and reveal endless surprise sand explosions.

- Inspired by the drop and squish play pattern on social media. Complete with a built in play area, over 10 tools and 2lbs of (red, yellow and blue) you can customize sand effects and reveal endless surprise sand explosions. Kinetic Kalm Zen Box, $29.99 - The first Kinetic Sand kit for adults. With 2lbs of sand and three tools, immerse yourself in a soothing and mesmerizing sensory experience all housed in a modern, sophisticated table top tray. Fidget, relax and unwind!

Since 2014, Kinetic Sand has been the moldable and mesmerizing sand that kids and parents just can't put down. Originally developed to make sand play less messy, Kinetic Sand evolved into the squeezable sand that magically sticks together. Whether mixing and slicing rainbows, building castles, or just getting hands in the sand, Kinetic Sand ignites the senses through captivating experiences.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

