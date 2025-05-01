Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Newly elected to the Company's Board is Gary Vaynerchuk, who will serve as Director.  

Vaynerchuk is the Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of Vayner Media and Creator & CEO of VeeFriends in addition to being an angel investor and New York Times best-selling author. With extensive experience in digital marketing and social media, Vaynerchuk's expertise lies at the intersection of what's next in culture, business, and the internet — keeping him on the cusp of the latest evolutions in marketing. A well-known and respected businessperson, Vaynerchuk has an impressive network of industry connections and his own 44 million followers across social channels.

"We're so fortunate to welcome Gary to the Board, bringing with him his rich entrepreneurial experience, keen instincts and a founder's mentality that's reflective of the Spin Master way," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Chair & Co-Founder. "His business expertise and forward-thinking approach will support our continued innovation as we connect with children and their families, igniting imaginations and reimagining everyday play."

The results of the vote for the election are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Michael Blank

708,459,540

99.98 %

113,907

0.02 %

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

707,773,592

99.89 %

799,855

0.11 %

Jeffrey I. Cohen

703,620,093

99.30 %

4,953,354

0.70 %

Reginald Fils-Aimé

708,465,564

99.98 %

107,883

0.02 %

Kevin Glass

706,808,924

99.75 %

1,764,523

0.25 %

Ronnen Harary

705,271,159

99.53 %

3,302,288

0.47 %

Christina Miller

708,412,432

99.98 %

161,015

0.02 %

Anton Rabie 

707,377,788

99.83 %

1,195,659

0.17 %

Max Rangel

708,048,829

99.93 %

524,618

0.07 %

Christi Strauss

707,710,494

99.88 %

862,953

0.12 %

Ben Varadi

707,723,033

99.88 %

850,414

0.12 %

Charles Winograd

698,014,091

98.51 %

10,559,356

1.49 %

Gary Vaynerchuk

708,558,907

100.00 %

14,540

0.00 %

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information, visit spinmaster.com or @SpinMaster on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investor Relations: Sophia Bisoukis, VP Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, [email protected]

