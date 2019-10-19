Spin Master Celebrates its 25Th Anniversary with a Celebrity and Charity Premiere Screening of Paw Patrol™: Mighty Pups Super Paws

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, hosted premiere screenings of PAW PatrolTM: Mighty Pups Super Paws for Canadian celebrities and families from Children's Breakfast Clubs affiliated schools on October 19, 2019. Mighty fans got a first look at never before seen episodes, along with a meet and greet from the pups and PAWsome activities for the whole family.

VIDEO LINK: https://f.io/RKQIRdpq

This year marks the 25th anniversary for Spin Master, a Canadian-based company that has developed innovative toy lines like Air HogsTM and HatchimalsTM and produced nine entertainment series, including the award-winning series PAW Patrol. Now in its sixth season, PAW Patrol has achieved global success, airing in 160 countries and consistently ranking as one of the top preschool shows.

"Produced right here in Canada, PAW Patrol's universally appealing storylines transcend cultural boundaries, entertaining children globally," says Ronnen Harary, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Spin Master. "We wanted to take this opportunity, on the occasion of our 25th anniversary, to give kids and their families an exclusive PAW Patrol experience just steps from our global headquarters in Toronto."

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

