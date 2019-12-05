Spin Master and Liberty Entertainment Group Spread Holiday Cheer with the 9th Annual Caring & Sharing Christmas Gala in Support of the Children's Breakfast Clubs

On Tuesday, December 3 rd , also known as Giving Tuesday, more than 200 volunteers from Spin Master donned glittering angel wings and helped each child select two toys – one for themselves and another to share with a friend. Children, with their eyes all aglow, were treated to face painting, toy and game play areas, and a dance party, followed by a holiday luncheon hosted by the Liberty Grand.

"The annual Caring & Sharing event is the most wonderful time of the year for Spin Master employees and the children who benefit from this amazing experience," says Anton Rabie, Spin Master Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We understand the joy a toy can bring and are grateful that we can partner with others to give so many children this magical experience that will live in their memories for years to come. It's a time for us all to gather together and truly celebrate the spirit of the season and the joy of play."

This year, Spin Master has taken this deeply meaningful event to its offices around the world leading up to the holidays. The company has also expanded its holiday toy donation efforts in the Greater Toronto Area by organizing two additional Caring & Sharing events at Firgrove Public School in North York and Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. Together, with these events and other local drives, the company donated more than 50,000 toys to children in need in Canada alone.

Partners include the Liberty Entertainment Group, who generously donated the venue and luncheon as well as over 200 Liberty Group staff volunteers, Toronto Police Services, Carquest, Centennial College, North American Produce Buyers, The Don Valley Hotel & Suites, Toronto Fire Fighters and The International Policing Association.

"Spin Master's generosity and kindness truly reflect what the Children's Breakfast Clubs is all about," stated Rick Gosling, President and Founder of the Children's Breakfast Clubs. "The Caring & Sharing theme allows the children to receive a fabulous gift for themselves and another to share with someone they care about. This spirit of giving is a core value the children will retain throughout their lives."

"Everyone has come together to make this an unforgettable day for all the children involved," said Nick Di Donato, President and CEO of the Liberty Entertainment Group. "The event is a true reflection of partnerships, and we're pleased to host this annual Caring & event benefiting so many kids who benefit from the Children's Breakfast Clubs."

Spin Master's philanthropic efforts include sponsorship of The Children's Breakfast Clubs, The Toronto Fire Fighters Toy Drive and the CTV Toy Mountain Toy Drive. Globally, Spin Master continues to bring inspiration and the opportunity to learn, grow and play to children living in challenging situations through the Spin Master-led global initiative, the Toy Movement. To date, the Toy Movement has completed 14 missions, most bringing toys to over 450,000 children in need, both in Canada and abroad. For more information on how Spin Master is making a difference, please visit www.thetoymovement.org.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

About Liberty Group

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto and Miami's restaurant, nightlife and special event experience. As developers and operators of numerous landmark establishments the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. Liberty Entertainment Group continues to gain success and acknowledgment for developing an impressive roster of unique venues. These venues include Toronto's premier special event facilities; Casa Loma, Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and Rosewater Room. Liberty Entertainment Group is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango – a new concept with Claudio Aprile and three Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, Yonge St and Yorkville), as well as the city's most vibrant nightlife space – Arcane. In addition, Liberty Entertainment Group operates several international properties including the Coral Gables Country Club and Cibo Wine Bar in Coral Gables, Florida. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A list celebrities, sports personalities and industry leaders. www.libertygroup.com

About Children's Breakfast Clubs

The Children's Breakfast Clubs works to ensure that children in some of Toronto's most disadvantaged and marginalized communities start each day well-fed and ready to learn. The Children's Breakfast Clubs works with community partners to provide a balanced, nutritious, and culturally appropriate breakfast program. In addition to offering over 5,000 meals per week in more than 26 community location, the organization also engages community and municipal leaders and agencies, schools, and corporate donors to deliver recreational and educational programming that supports the whole child. The program promotes a sense of purpose and leads to improved health, behavioral, and academic outcomes.

