Spin Master and Elevation Pictures Are Bringing a New Animated Holiday Special, A PAW Patrol Christmas™ to a Theatre Near You

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for a PAW-some holiday adventure! The powerhouse preschool series PAW Patrol® is releasing its first-ever Christmas special this November. In advance of its streaming, broadcast and cable premiere, Spin Master and Elevation Pictures are bringing A PAW Patrol Christmas to theatres across Canada. The feature invites families to join the pups for a festive adventure and start new holiday traditions together.

A PAW Patrol Christmas features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he's going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it's up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.

The PAW Patrol is ready for holiday action and families can join in on the fun starting Friday, November 7 at more than 100 Cineplex locations and Saturday, November 8 at 11 Landmark locations, all for just $3.99 per ticket. Tickets for this go on sale October 22, 2025.

