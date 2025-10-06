MINISO x Toca Boca ® Collab Transforms Toca Boca® World's™ Digital Playground into Real Life Fun

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Calling all creators, makers and rule breakers - Toca Boca, Spin Master's Sweden-based digital games studio, and globally recognized retail brand MINISO are bringing the playful world of Toca Boca to fans through an exclusive collection of lifestyle products. Launching May 1, 2026, the range will include plush toys, collectibles, tech accessories and stationery items available in more than 200 MINISO stores across the US.

Toca Boca, Spin Master’s Sweden-based digital games studio, and globally recognized retail brand MINISO are bringing the playful world of Toca Boca to fans through an exclusive collection of lifestyle products launching May 1, 2026. (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

Fans can look forward to immersive in-store experiences, including life-size character cutouts, dynamic window displays, eye-catching endcaps and a dedicated membership email campaign – all complementing the product line up. With playful designs and delightful surprises, this collaboration promises to engage and entertain the close to 60 million monthly users of the Toca Boca World digital game.

"MINISO's incredible reach and unique retail experience make it the perfect partner to bring the playful, free-spirited world of Toca Boca to life," said Maryellen Zarakas, Spin Master's SVP, Global Consumer Products & Franchise Development. "Our debut collection is designed to allow fans to be as creative offscreen as they are on-screen, blending imagination, playfulness while also staying true to Toca Boca's mission of giving tweens endless ways to express themselves."

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca was founded in 2011 with a simple mission – to create playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Solo or social, kid, tween or teen. Today, close to 60 million kids from all over the world play Toca Boca's games every month. That's right. Every. Single. Month. Toca Boca games have now been downloaded over 1.1 billion times worldwide. The studio's award-winning app, Toca Boca World, is its biggest game to date. It's an ever-evolving world where kids are in total control. Toca Boca is based in Stockholm, and owned by Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company. For more information, visit tocaboca.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

