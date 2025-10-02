Celebrate Togetherness as Sanrio's Hello Kitty and Friends Reunite in Toca Boca™ World

The fan-favorite collab is back with even more kawaii magic as new Sanrio characters make their debut in the Toca Boca universe

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The kawaii crew is back and bigger than ever! Toca Boca is launching its second in-game collaboration with Sanrio, bringing beloved characters to Toca Boca World in an exciting new way. Fan-favorites Hello Kitty and Kuromi return--and this time, they're bringing friends. For the first time ever, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, and Keroppi join the fun, adding their unique charm and personality to the Toca Boca universe.

Following the success of Hello Kitty's first integration into the award-winning digital game, which saw over 292 million in-app gifts redeemed and 50 million uses of Hello Kitty collab items, Toca Boca and Sanrio are expanding the experience with a brand-new Style Pack and Furniture Pack – both filled with character-inspired items and playful details. Fans can also enjoy a month-long gifting event featuring ten adorable free gifts.

"Toca Boca World and Hello Kitty are a natural fit--two globally recognized brands grounded in creativity, playfulness and self-expression," said Mathilda Engman, Head of Creative & Brand at Toca Boca. "This collaboration stands out because of the shared community of fans and players. We saw amazing organic engagement and user-generated content from the community during the first collaboration reflecting a genuine emotional connection. That kind of authentic fan response provides a powerful foundation for bringing these beloved icons into the game in a way that feels both fresh and culturally relevant."

Players can explore:

A party-ready Style Pack

A fun-filled Furniture Pack

A month-long free gift event

Each item is inspired by the Sanrio characters' unique personalities and styles. Whether players choose to dance the night away at a Kuromi-inspired party or host a perfect Pompompurin-style brunch – the collab has everything players need to dress up, decorate and celebrate together with friends!

"Sanrio is delighted to expand our partnership with Toca Boca and introduce more of our characters to this expressive, imaginative world," said Jill Koch, SVP of Brand Management and Marketing at Sanrio Inc. "Hello Kitty and her friends have always inspired fans to celebrate friendship, kindness and creativity - values that also resonate deeply within the Toca Boca community. This collaboration gives fans new ways to create, express themselves and share joyful moments all in a space that feels uniquely their own."

The Toca Boca × Sanrio update will be available October 7 in Toca Boca World.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca was founded in 2011 with a simple mission – to create playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Solo or social, kid, tween or teen. Today, close to 60 million kids from all over the world play Toca Boca's games every month. That's right. Every. Single. Month. Toca Boca games have now been downloaded over 1 billion times worldwide.

The studio's award-winning app, Toca Boca World, is its biggest game to date. It's an ever-evolving world where kids are in total control.

Toca Boca is based in Stockholm, and owned by Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company. For more information, visit tocaboca.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

