SPIN GENIE LAUNCHES ONLINE CASINO IN ONTARIO

Spin Genie brings the most magical and entertaining slots, casino and live nostalgic game shows to players in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Spin Genie brings the fun, magic and entertainment of a real casino experience to screens in Ontario with the launch of its popular online destination for the best slot, casino, and live games for players, 19 years of age and older, to enjoy. Spin Genie houses more than 800 games and hundreds more to come every week, including fan favourites such as Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus, and Book of Dead.

Spin Genie Ontario offers a magical source of entertainment with the best slots, casinos and live reality game shows in Ontario. (CNW Group/Spin Genie)

Spin Genie operates on parent company SkillOnNet's award-winning platform, giving players the ultimate casino experience on all devices – mobile, desktop, and tablet – for players to enjoy wherever and whenever. Its enhanced and intuitive user interface is built for easy navigation and seamless play on mobile for a rich, rewarding experience when spinning slots on small screens.

"Spin Genie was created with the user experience at the core of our development and we're excited to launch in Ontario's new online gambling market for Ontarians to enjoy the same fun and entertainment of a real casino streamed to their device of choice," said Dom Aldworth, Head of Brand Marketing for Prime Gaming.

Spin Genie is the go-to platform for nostalgic live games shows, online slots, instant win games and live casino tables in partnership with some of the industry's leading suppliers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Big Time Gaming, Ted Tiger, Pragmatic Play and Slingo. With Book of Dead for the adventure seekers, Guns N' Roses Video Slots for the music lovers and Monopoloy Live for the old-school board gamers, Spin Genie has the right game for every player.

Spin Genie sets the standards in responsible gambling with industry-leading responsible gambling and enhanced player protection tools. Players have the ability to set deposit limits, loss limits and breaks to take control of their gambling. Spin Genie's player protection tools safeguard players from irresponsible gaming habits for the most playful yet responsible experience.

SafeMate is a handy new responsible gaming tool which allows players to track how much money they've spent, what they've won or lost, and how much time they've spent gambling over the last six months. SafeMate is more than just stats, it's like a Safer Gambling personal assistant who tracks player's gaming habits, gives a health check score and sends perfectly-timed alerts containing personalized tips for safer play.

"At Spin Genie, responsible gaming is just as important as entertainment. We've embedded player protection throughout every facet of the gaming experience to protect our players and equip them with tools to play responsibly," said Aldworth.

Since the launch, one Ontario player has already won $26,345 on MegaFireBlazeBigCircus. Players are offered a range of localized payment options and quick deposit and withdrawal times.

With hundreds of games from the most trusted developers in the business, Spin Genie's one of a kind platform offers Ontarians a new way of entertainment. For more information about Spin Genie, visit www.on.spingenie.ca .

About Spin Genie

Spin Genie is the ultimate online destination for only the best online slots, live nostalgic game shows and instant win games for players in Ontario, Canada. Spin Genie houses 800+ slot and instant win games, including popular games such as Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus, and Book of Dead, and leading game series such as Slingo and Bonanza.

Follow @SpinGenieON on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Spin Genie is regulated by the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and is operated by SkillOnNet Ltd, Office 1/5297 Level G, Quantum House, 75, Abate Rigord Street, Ta' Xbiex, XBX 1120, Malta, under an AGCO Internet Gaming license and pursuant to an agreement with iGaming Ontario . Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

Discover Mental Health, Addiction and Problem Gambling Services. ConnexOntario is available 24/7 and can offer support and information regarding services in your community. Visit www.connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600.

