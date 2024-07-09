SPIN GENIE LAUNCHES IMMERSIVE AR TREASURE QUEST

Spin Genie develops an interactive mobile scavenger hunt in a 360° augmented reality portal

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Spin Genie, Ontario's magical source for entertaining slots, casino and live reality game shows is launching its first-ever AR Treasure Quest – an immersive mobile scavenger hunt-style game with hidden treasure located inside a 360° Spin Genie lamp. Participants are invited to embark on a virtual quest to find the hidden treasure before the sands of time run out for a chance to win a Las Vegas trip for two valued at $5,000.

Spin Genie AR Treasure Quest (CNW Group/Kinetic Digital) Treasure Quest AR Experience by Spin Genie

The Spin Genie AR Treasure Quest is a true extension of the brand by bringing to life the magic and entertainment of Spin Genie through innovative augmented reality (AR) technology. The fully branded AR experience is a testament to the brand's commitment to digital innovation, technology and an enhanced and intuitive user experience.

"The AR Treasure Quest is a first exploration of its kind for the brand and the online gambling sector at large," said Dom Aldworth, Head of Brand Marketing for Kinetic Digital (formerly Prime Gaming). "At Spin Genie we are committed to providing our fans outstanding entertainment and cutting-edge user experience. This AR activation brings our brand promise to life and creates a new and exciting way for people to interact with and discover Spin Genie."

To develop the AR experience, Spin Genie partnered with Aircards, a global production studio dedicated to immersive storytelling, leveraging world-class technology including WebXR and spatial analytics to create a web-based immersive portal enhanced with gamification and directly connected to in-app rewards.

To experience the AR Treasure Quest, participants can scan the QR code on their mobile device to enter the interactive Spin Genie lamp portal. Upon placing the lamp in their real-world environment and entering the portal, they will explore the magic genie lamp by moving their mobile device and try to find the hidden treasures before the sand timer runs out. Guests can then sign in or register to Spin Genie for the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas for two.

"AR technology has allowed us to reinvigorate the Spin Genie brand in a way we've never done before," said Alan Sencich, Marketing Manager Canada, Kinetic Digital. "We're excited to showcase the core of the brand's identity through this creative and fun extension of Spin Genie."

To celebrate the launch of the AR Treasure Quest, Spin Genie is hosting an exclusive launch event with limited free tickets open to the general public at Hotel X Toronto on July 9, 2024. Following Spin Genie's highly attended Casino Cruise last fall, this year's event will include live table games, prizes and live entertainment including a large-scale dazzling drone show by Illumin.

The AR Treasure Quest is available until Friday, September 6, 2024, and the grand prize winner will be announced on Monday September 9, 2024. To participate in the AR Treasure Quest, visit treasurequest.spingenie.ca. For more information about Spin Genie, visit spingenie.ca.

About Spin Genie

SpinGenie.ca is the ultimate online destination for only the best online slots, live nostalgic game shows and instant win games for players in Ontario, Canada. Spin Genie houses 2,000+ slot and instant win games, including popular games such as Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus, and Book of Dead, and leading game series such as Slingo and Bonanza.

Follow @SpinGenieON on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SpinGenie.ca is regulated by the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and is operated by SkillOnNet Ltd, Office 1/5297 Level G, Quantum House, 75, Abate Rigord Street, Ta' Xbiex, XBX 1120, Malta, under an AGCO Internet Gaming license and pursuant to an agreement with iGaming Ontario. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

Discover Mental Health, Addiction and Problem Gambling Services. ConnexOntario is available 24/7 and can offer support and information regarding services in your community. Visit www.connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600.

SOURCE Kinetic Digital

Spin Genie Media Contact: Kyla Rudyk-de Leth, Faulhaber, [email protected]