Publication in Nature's Scientific Reports Reinforces Spiderwort Biotechnologies' Cellulose-Based Platform with New Findings on Neural Repair and Motor Recovery

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - A new peer-reviewed study published in Scientific Reports, part of the prestigious Nature Portfolio, demonstrates plant-derived scaffolds can promote neural tissue repair and motor recovery in a preclinical rodent model of spinal cord injury. The research, conducted through a collaboration between members of the Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. research and development team and the University of Ottawa, represents encouraging validation for the potential of cellulose-based biomaterials in regenerative medicine applications.

The publication, titled Poly-L-Ornithine coated plant scaffolds support motor recovery in rats after traumatic spinal cord injury, counts Spiderwort Biotechnologies' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Charles M. Cuerrier, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Andrew Pelling, among its authors.

"Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. was founded in academic discovery and scientific excellence," Dr. Charles M. Cuerrier, CEO of Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. "Peer-reviewed validation in a Nature-affiliated journal demonstrates critical credibility of our approach and technology platform while highlighting the potential impact of cellulose-based biomaterials in addressing complex and underserved human patient needs."

Prof. Tuan Bui, Chair of the Department of Biology, University of Ottawa, and co-author of the study: "This collaboration shows how interdisciplinary academic research combining basic and applied research can accelerate discovery and translate scientific research into meaningful biotechnology innovations and commercial applications."



"Spinal cord injury remains one of the most challenging conditions in neurosurgery and neuroscience." Dr. Eve Tsai, MD, PhD, FRCSC, CIP., "Studies like this help grow our knowledge of potential pathways for tissue repair."

"Spinal cord injury is one of the most devastating injuries a person can sustain. It permanently affects all body systems, beyond just motor and sensory impairment, and can lead to life-long risk of costly secondary complications." John Chernesky, PLEX Program Manager at Praxis, "Praxis continues to support Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. and is excited to see this validation of their technology. We are hopeful this preliminary work will lead to a positive impact for people living with spinal cord injury and help reverse the impact of paralysis."

The study builds on more than a decade of pioneering research initiated at the Pelling Lab, formerly hosted at the University of Ottawa, which served as the academic foundation for Spiderwort Biotechnologies' biomaterial platform. Together with its FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its spinal cord injury technology, this publication highlights a continuum of progress from academic discovery and regulatory recognition to a clear path toward commercialization in support of patients with unmet needs.

The findings detail how plant-derived scaffolds, when processed into biocompatible frameworks, can support neural repair and functional recovery -- providing insight that currently guides the firm's approach to regenerative medicine for human benefit. This publication follows Spiderwort's achievement in receiving Health Canada Investigational Testing Authorization (ITA), enabling the company to initiate a human clinical trial in Canada.

"This work is a testament to the power of nature-inspired design in advancing human health applications," Dr. Andrew Pelling, Chief Scientific Officer of Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. "It offers validating evidence that cellulose-based biomaterials can help create the structural and biological conditions needed for regeneration."

About the Publication

The study, Poly-L-Ornithine coated plant scaffolds support motor recovery in rats after traumatic spinal cord injury, appears in Scientific Reports , an open-access, peer-reviewed journal from the Nature Portfolio.

Regulatory Notice

CelluBridge® is a device under development. It is not approved by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it is not available for sale. The safety and effectiveness of CelluBridge® in humans has not been established. For more information about Spiderwort Biotechnologies and CelluBridge®, please visit https://spiderwortbio.com/product/cellubridge/ .

About Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc.

Spiderwort is transforming biotechnology with a platform of cellulose-based biomaterials that serve as scaffolds for the regenerative medicine of the future. Spiderwort's biomaterials have shown promise in soft tissue regeneration and spinal cord injury research. Spun out as a startup from the Pelling Lab, Spiderwort is led by CEO Dr. Charles M. Cuerrier and inspired by the work of CSO and TED Fellow Dr. Andrew E. Pelling. Learn more at spiderwortbio.com.

