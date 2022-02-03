The two companies will be able to rely on the leading-edge expertise of their employees, the efficiency of their distrib Tweet this

Established in Burlington, Ontario, Rubicon Safety accumulates honors with its team of passionate and dedicated experts in the prevention and protection of Canadian workers. Since its foundation in 2012, Rubicon Safety has developed sustainable relations with its partner suppliers to offer customized solutions according to the risks found in the work environment. Rubicon also provides a range of training courses including its highly recommended Tower Crane Rescue Course, CPO Approved Working at Heights, & OWWCO Director approved training.

With this association, SPI Health and Safety and Rubicon Safety want to focus on their respective strengths to better meet the needs of their customers. The two companies will be able to rely on the leading-edge expertise of their employees, the efficiency of their distribution network, and their wide range of products, including Kosto, the SPI Health and Safety exclusive brand with its excellent quality/price value.

This agreement allows SPI Health and Safety to pursue its mission and purpose, which is to prioritize people's well-being. "We have seen in Rubicon Safety the same commitment towards people as we have and are happy to continue collaborating toward a common vision," mentions Kim Levesque, President of SPI Health and Safety.

"We are excited by the possibilities and synergy ahead, and that partnership is the path to achieve it. Most importantly, both for Rubicon and SPI, is to enable workers to return home safe at the end of the day," adds Lorraine Kearsey-Carter, President of Rubicon Safety.

Ms. Lorraine Kearsey-Carter will continue to lead Rubicon Safety. With her business acumen, enthusiasm and passion for health and safety, she achieved enviable growth for her company over the past ten years. SPI Health and Safety and Rubicon Safety will remain two separate entities, and no changes to customers and vendors are anticipated.

