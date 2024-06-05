BLAINVILLE, QC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - SPI Health and Safety is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Intervention Prevention, a company founded in 1998 that specializes in occupational health and safety consulting, implementation, training and research.

Thanks to the combined expertise of SPI and Intervention Prevention, employers and workers in all types of industry will be exposed to an expanded health and safety offering.

Key benefits of this partnership:

Complete offering of protective equipment, consulting services and training programs covering topics such as confined space, electrical safety, lockout/tagout, machine safety, and working at heights.

Access to a larger team of experts, all experienced in their field of activity.

, all experienced in their field of activity. Access to advanced technological tools, such as a transactional website for purchasing protective equipment, mobile applications for incident management, interactive online training, automated reporting, etc.

"Our purpose remains the same: to put people's well-being first. We see in Intervention Prevention a culture similar to our own, which makes this association a natural fit," said Kim Levesque, President of SPI Health and Safety.

Pascal Poisson, President of Intervention Prevention, added: "We've been working with SPI for several years. This partnership complements our offering well, and we are convinced that our customers will benefit from it."

SPI Health and Safety and Intervention Prevention will remain separate entities, and there will be no change for their customers and suppliers.

ABOUT SPI HEALTH AND SAFETY

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety helps you meet your OHS challenges by proposing comprehensive and specialized solutions encompassing equipment, technical services, consulting services and training.

For further information: Isabelle Delphine, Vice-President, Marketing and E-Commerce, SPI Health and Safety Inc., 450-420-2012, #4244, [email protected]