Spend.com™ Partners With Evolve Bank & Trust

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Spend.com is excited to announce its newest partnership with Evolve Bank & Trust. Spend.com is solely committed to its clients and the communities they serve by including cryptocurrency banking and offering Spend's users USD accounts with FDIC insurance up to applicable limits. With ever-mounting changes within the financial industry, Spend is ever-evolving to help provide its clients with new and innovative products and offerings that are compliant and secure.

Spend looks beyond its clients' current needs and works in tandem with partners to create an easier, more simplified banking future. This partnership will help grow and strengthen the communities in which both companies serve and provide fresh and exciting products.

About Evolve Bank & Trust

Founded in 1925, Evolve Bank & Trust is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Payment Processing Solutions, Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the Payment Processing Industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Headquartered in Memphis, TN – Evolve operates retail branches throughout the Mid-South and mortgage production offices nationwide. Evolve has been voted a "Top Workplace" five years in a row and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing companies.

About Spend.com™

With a quick and easy download from the App Store or Google Play, the Spend App is a revolutionary banking platform that allows you to store, withdraw, send, sell, buy and spend your digital funds your way; fast and easily.

Spend users have the ability to send funds around the globe to other users (over 180 countries), exchange various currencies instantly, view the analytics of currencies, buy/sell currencies with their linked bank accounts, as well as spend their currencies; all from the palm of their hand.

Currently; the Spend App supports:

16+ Cryptocurrencies

27 Fiat Currencies

Furthermore, Spend App users will have the ability to tie their digital wallet to the Spend Visa® Card. Once verified on the app, users have the option to immediately receive a virtual card that is able to be used with online merchants instantly. Users also have the option of ordering a physical card that can be used at any of the +40M merchants around the globe that accept Visa.

With all Spend Visa® Cards, users will enjoy advanced security features, either a virtual or physical card, 24/7 support, as well as card rewards.

No cryptocurrency is loaded on to the Spend Visa® Card. All assets are converted to local fiat currency prior to loading on the Visa® network.

SOURCE Spend.com

For further information: Peter Hertel, Peter@spend.com