Spend.com Plans to Include the Integration of KNWN Technologies

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Spend.com is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with KNWN Technologies further ensuring Spend's dedication to providing its customers with a truly frictionless, private and secure experience. KNWN's proprietary AI-powered multi-factor facial recognition technology will enable Spend's customers to have continuous digital identity authentication, protection and access on any camera-enabled device that's integrated with the Spend app.

Bryan Woods, President of Spend, noted that the company is pleased to establish an alliance with KNWN Technologies:

"Now more than ever our identities, whether physical or device-related, are playing a much larger role in our daily lives. This partnership will combine the strengths of KNWN Technologies' ability to converge unique physical and IoT identities within Spend's SDK for both its B2C & B2B channels; enhancing an already secure environment with next-generation real-time identity validations from clients to end-users at time of point of sale and online purchases."

KNWN CEO Eric Dresdale notes, "There continues to be a rapidly escalating crisis in payments, privacy and security that's costing businesses and consumers billions of dollars annually in losses from fraud, hacks and breaches. As the online world and offline world continue to converge, and our physical and digital identities become one, the combination of our unique devices, biometrics, and knowledge have become the safest and most secure way of living. We are excited to partner with a company like Spend who sees the same vision for the future that we do. The ability for our two companies to come together and provide people with seamless access to their information, as well as make private and secure transactions anywhere in the world, any time of day, without the requirement of their personal smartphone, payment card, or having to rely on vulnerable usernames and passwords is going to create a far-reaching positive impact."

Ultimately both Spend and KNWN Technologies agree that multi-factor biometric authentication, implemented correctly and ethically, with a focus on end-user privacy protection will provide an additional layer of security and trust for all parties involved in a transaction.

About Spend.com

With a quick and easy download from the App Store or on Google Play, the Spend App is a revolutionary multi-currency banking platform that allows you to store, withdraw, send, sell, buy and spend your digital funds your way; fast and easily. Spend users have the ability to send funds around the globe to other users (over 180 countries), exchange various currencies instantly, view analytics of currencies, buy/sell currencies with their linked bank accounts, as well as spend their funds; all from the palm of their hand.

Furthermore, Spend App users have the ability to tie their digital Spend Wallet to the Spend Visa® Card. Once verified on the app, users can immediately issue a virtual card that is able to be used with online merchants instantly. Additionally, users have the option to order a physical card that can be used at any of the more than 40 million merchants around the globe that accept Visa.

No cryptocurrency is loaded on to the Spend Visa® Card. All assets are converted to local fiat currency prior to loading on the Visa® network.

Spend will be rolling out KNWN Technologies to select markets. Markets will be announced at time of launch.

About KNWN Technologies

KNWN is a developer-first identity management platform that enables frictionless multi-factor biometric digital identity authentication, in real-time, from sign up through every transaction, on any camera-enabled device.

KNWN's enhanced AI-powered IoT and facial recognition technologies deliver lightning-fast and highly accurate biometric authentication and retrieval at scale. KNWN is creating trust between organizations and people in an evolving digital world.

Balancing privacy, security and access is a difficult problem; One that KNWN solves. https://KNWN.io

