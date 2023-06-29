On July 1, enjoy free admission at national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Parks Canada administers a vast network of protected areas that is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the diversity of natural and cultural heritage in Canada and tell stories of who we are.

On July 1, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, invites Canadians and international visitors to connect with some of the most iconic destinations in Canada with free admission at all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

Canada Day is an opportunity to celebrate what unites us, the diverse facets of history and culture in Canada, and to take time to reflect and talk to one another about how we can work towards a more inclusive and open-minded society. With opportunities to learn more about Canada's history or to soak in breathtaking views, Parks Canada administered places allowing visitors to experience the country's rich and diverse natural and cultural heritage. This includes learning more about the historic and contemporary contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories, and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with ancestral lands and waters.

Parks Canada is committed to providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are asked to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to be among the first to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more – all delivered directly to their inboxes! Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada's new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.

Quotes

"On July 1, admission will be free at all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada. I encourage everyone to make the most of this national holiday by learning more about our country's diverse history or connecting with friends and family in nature. These treasured places offer visitors unique opportunities to have open discussions about what this day means to them and how we can all work together to listen to and accept one another. Happy Canada Day!"

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Parks Canada protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas are an important part of local economies, helping to generate billions of dollars annually and employing tens of thousands of people. Parks Canada works with partners and nearby communities to help grow local tourism and create jobs.

works with partners and nearby communities to help grow local tourism and create jobs. Parks Canada has launched a new podcast series, entitled Recollections . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into Canada's rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures.

has launched a new podcast series, entitled Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures. Admission is free year-round, for youth 17 and under, to all Parks Canada administered places. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

In celebration of families and diversity, Parks Canada offers free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app.

Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history, and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

