Speedyrails Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Speedyrails, a Canadian provider of managed cloud services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that Speedyrails has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Amazon Kubernetes.

Achieving the Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation differentiates Speedyrails as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has a deep understanding of Amazon EKS, demonstrated experience, and proven customer success helping customers manage, deliver, and optimize containerized workloads with Amazon EKS. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"I'm proud that Speedyrails is among the first APN members to receive the designation for Amazon EKS Service Delivery", said Maykel Rodriguez, Founder & CEO at Speedyrails. "Achieving this designation highlights our team's deep technical expertise and dedication to help companies of all sizes achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

Speedyrails takes a cloud-native approach to AWS migrations and modernization, specializing on container based solutions powered by Amazon EKS to provide its customers with secure, resilient, scalable solutions to host their applications and grow their businesses.

"Because of Speedyrails' expertise in moving to AWS, we went straight into a cloud-native solution. Amazon EKS scales up and down automatically, so we're not locked into a fixed cost every month," said Jon Milson, CTO, Pitchero.

About Speedyrails

Speedyrails™ is a Canadian provider of managed cloud services with over 16 years of experience helping our customers architect, deploy and scale up cloud applications. We create tailored cloud solutions to suit the technical needs of our customers. For more information, visit www.speedyrails.com

For further information: Maykel Rodriguez, [email protected]