SPEEDO UNVEILS HYBRID LOOKOUT SHORT, PERFECTLY DESIGNED FOR USE ON LAND AND IN WATER

CYPRESS, Calif., March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global swimwear brand Speedo has launched the Lookout Short , a premium and versatile hybrid product, designed for both the gym and the pool.

Whether running trails, swimming laps in the pool or out in the open water, the Lookout Short adapts to every activity with unmatched versatility and performance, ideal for any environment. Side seam and back bonded zip pockets provide excellent storage, whilst a knit and elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord ensures a perfect fit.

Speedo Lookout Short

With a length of 5.5" Inseam and 16" Outseam, the Lookout Short includes Tetra Flex technology, a fast wicking fabric that ensures you stay fresh and ready for action, going from wet to dry in record time. Made with a blend of Solid 79% Recycled Nylon and 21% Lycra Xtra Life Elastane, the short solids are chlorine, sun screen, oil and sand resistant, with durable water repellence, designed for any scenario.

The print of the shorts combines 92% Recycled Polyester and 8% Creora Regen Spandex, providing durable water repellence. Speedo's 4way Flex fabric stretches wherever you need it to, for ultimate flexibility and freedom of movement, whilst also being chlorine resistant.

A new mesh Hydro Square leg liner made of 92% Recycled Polyester and 8% Recycled Creora Regen Spandex adds support and comfort when on the move, whilst maintaining the wicking qualities crucial for an active lifestyle.

"Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water. The innovative Lookout Short is crafted to provide maximum versatility, without compromising on comfort and movement. This exciting new launch supports Speedo's 'Less Gym More Swim' mission, inviting everyone to enhance their fitness journey and discover how swimming can offer a refreshing way to supplement their typical training environment and enjoy all the benefits of a full-body workout." – Steph O'Neill, VP of Brand Marketing, Speedo

The Speedo Lookout Short retails for $65.00 and is now available for purchase globally at www.speedo.com .

About Speedo®:

The world's leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations, and supports swimming from grassroots through to the elite level. In the 1920s Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world's first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® - the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo continued its legacy of dominance in the pool at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, with over half of Olympic swimming medals won in Speedo. Sported by 170 athletes across the competition, the majority of swimmers competed in Speedo's latest Fastskin 2.0 race suit. Speedo is distributed in over 170 countries around the world. Speedo's registered trade marks are owned by Speedo Holdings B.V. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com .

