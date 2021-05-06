Spectrum Health Care named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Spectrum Health Care Home care is one of Ontario's largest providers of home care, nursing and senior companionship services. We believe that home care is an increasingly critical solution to long term and elder care in our country. People are safer, happier, and achieve better health outcomes when cared for at home. Spectrum Health Care is a shining leader and innovator in the delivery and re-invention of this care. We know that patients overwhelmingly choose to recover and age at home rather than in hospital or long-term care facilities. We support people's preference to age and die in their place of choice. We do this with a talented and diverse team of personal support workers, nurses and senior companions who day in and day out keep individuals safe and cared for at home.

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another—including this year's Best Managed winners," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

"This award first and foremost belongs to our staff, who have selflessly and courageously demonstrated incredible care and compassion over the last year, and a true commitment to our vision – a world where people, and especially our seniors, have the choice and confidence to be cared for at home," said Sandra Ketchen, Spectrum Health Care President & CEO "I am thrilled to receive this designation, to be in such incredible company, and to celebrate the hugely impactful company our team has built over 40 plus years."

2021 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

