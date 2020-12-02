Spectrum appoints Medical Advisor, Dr. Barry McLellan

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Spectrum Health Care is excited to welcome Dr. Barry McLellan as a Senior Medical Advisor to our leadership team. Dr. McLellan is a seasoned health care expert who will work closely with our leadership team and Board of Directors to support our vision of revolutionizing home care for people in all stages of life. Dr. McLellan's experience in Ontario's health care system will bolster Spectrum as a leader in clinical outcomes, patient safety and experience and evidence-based integrated care models for our patients and their families.

Sandra Ketchen, Spectrum's President and CEO said, "Dr. McLellan's extensive acute care experience will support Spectrum in building a model for home care integration with health care partners that is scalable and best-in-class."

Previously Barry McLellan served for 10 years as President and CEO at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Prior to this position he was the Chief Coroner for Ontario. Dr. McLellan is an Executive in Residence at the University of Toronto and serves as an advisor to teams tackling critical health policy issues across the province. He is the author of more than 60 scientific papers, a textbook on trauma care and numerous lectures and presentations.

"I believe that better integrating home care with acute and primary care health professionals will deliver better outcomes for patients at lower total cost to the system, and look forward to working with Spectrum on strengthening integrated care for patients," said Dr. McLellan.

We are thrilled to have Dr. Barry McLellan join the Spectrum Health Care team to support us in our mission as a leading home care provider in Ontario.

