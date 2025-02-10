Spectra7 Announces New Follow-On Active Copper Cable Order from Major Datacenter Customer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for powering the AI revolution in broadband connectivity markets, hyperscale data centers, and Spatial Computing, today announced a major follow on order from a key Asia based datacenter customer. The order represents 100% share from the customer in the specified application, which deploys Spectra7's GC2502 Dual Channel 56Gbps PAM4Linear Equalizer IC operating in an active copper cable configuration at 200 Gb/s.

"We are pleased to continue and expand our relationship with Tencent as it continues to advance its datacenter capabilities and performance through the ongoing transition to active copper cabling solutions. ACC can drastically reduce power requirements while operating at the speeds required to support the AI revolution now taking place and driving the start of a new high-performance upgrade cycle," said Omar Javaid, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra7.

"Active copper cabling solutions are a critical part of our datacenter advancement plans, enabling the ultra-high speeds, low latency and low power utilization at a very low cost necessary for successful implementation as datacenters increasingly shift toward ultra-high bandwidth applications, especially AI applications," said Tom Miao, Tencent Procurement Manager. "Spectra7 has proven to be a reliable high performance partner in this effort, deploying active copper solutions that meet demanding application criteria."

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for powering the AI revolution in broadband connectivity markets, hyperscale data centers, and Spatial Computing. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

