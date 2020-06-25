BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Spectra Premium Industries Inc. today announced the following changes to its management team.

Denis Chabot has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Premium Industries Inc. This appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Chabot replaces Jacques Mombleau, who has informed the Company of his intention to retire; however, Mr. Mombleau will remain a strategic advisor to the Board of Directors and also remains a shareholder of the Company. Mr. Chabot previously held the position of Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He possesses in-depth knowledge of the activities of Spectra Premium Industries Inc. and will thus be able to ensure an orderly and efficient transition until the appointment of a new President and CEO.

Michel Baril, Chairman of the Board of Directors, paid tribute to Jacques Mombleau, who has been employed by Spectra Premium Industries since 1993. Since his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2002, Spectra Premium Industries has become a leader in the components industry for automotive vehicles, as well as light and heavy trucks. "Jacques is the epitome of entrepreneurship. His vision, determination and hard work inspired the 1,300 people who work with us. The exceptional leadership he demonstrated throughout his career has allowed our company to stand out for the quality of its products and its customer service in an extremely competitive market," said Mr. Baril.

Jacques Mombleau, for his part, believes that the current period, marked by the COVID-19 crisis, the financial restructuring of the Company, the additional time allowed to complete the restructuring process, as well as a better financial situation than anticipated, is an opportune moment to welcome a new leader. "We are currently undergoing major transformations that call for a fresh look at the Company's activities. I am extremely proud of the work accomplished to date and equally grateful to the employees of Spectra Premium Industries, thanks to whom I have been able to achieve all my dreams on a professional level. With all due respect to my colleagues, I believe it is time to give way to a successor who has the energy necessary to invest for the long term and ensure the sustainability of the business," he said.

About Spectra Premium Industries Inc.

Spectra Premium Industries Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. Spectra Premium has more than 1,300 dedicated employees specialized in the design, manufacturing and distribution of cooling systems, fuel delivery, ignition and engine management, climate control, and undercar components for automotive vehicles, as well as light and heavy trucks.

The Company owns and operates five manufacturing plants, 17 warehouses and a distribution network in the United States and Canada. Backed by unparalleled customer and after-sales service, Spectra Premium is the automobile manufacturers', auto technicians' and do-it-yourself customers' choice for reliable, quality parts and automotive systems.

