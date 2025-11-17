Specsavers named as one of the World's Best Workplaces

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Specsavers has been ranked in World's Best WorkplacesTM for the second year in a row, placing 12th.

Specsavers is the top retailer in the list, moving up four places from last year. Specsavers was chosen from organizations that took part in Great Place to Work's employee survey process; with more than nine million responses it represents 25 million employees worldwide.

World's Best Workplaces™ 2025 (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

"Being named one of the World's Best Workplaces™ is an incredible achievement for Specsavers globally and here in Canada," said Bill Moir, Managing Director of Specsavers Canada. "As we continue to expand into new communities, we're committed to being more than a trusted eyecare provider, we want to be an employer people are proud to work for. This recognition is a reflection of our amazing team and their dedication to changing lives through better sight."

To be considered for the list, companies must have 5,000 or more employees globally and be identified as outstanding global employers with recognition on at least five Best WorkplacesTM lists in from across the world during 2024 or early 2025. Companies are ranked more highly based on their ability to outperform other companies in their national market and around the world.

Earlier this year, Specsavers was recognized as the leading retail employer amongst Canada's Best Workplaces™ in 2025, highlighting its dedication to building an exceptional workplace culture amidst its rapid, ongoing expansion. The business has been ranked as a Great Place to Work® in every country where it operates, including 8th in the European list, 26th in the UK and 1st in Denmark.

Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must demonstrate how they support employees with personalized services and meet their needs.

Full World's Best Workplaces 2025

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Media Contact: Aideen Butler, Specsavers Canada, [email protected] / +1 672-699-6045; Noah Gomberg, Golin for Specsavers Canada, [email protected] / +1 647 475 4721