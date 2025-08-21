Not so fast, myopia: Specsavers emphasizes the importance of early detection through regular eye exams as nearsightedness rates in children continue to grow

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Myopia (also known as nearsightedness) rates in Canadian children have steadily increased in recent years – progressing faster than in previous generations1; however, according to a recent Specsavers Canada survey, conducted by Angus Reid Group, 82% of Canadians are unaware of this increase2.

Specsavers Canada highlights 45% of children are not receiving regular eye exams as myopia rate increases (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

"We're seeing a significant rise in the number of children being diagnosed with nearsightedness, more than ever before," says Naomi Barber, Clinical Services Director at Specsavers Canada. "While lifestyle changes such as spending more time outdoors and limiting screen use can help slow the progression of myopia, there is more that can be done to slow the progression and optometrists are at the frontline of this intervention. Specsavers is committed to raising awareness among parents about the importance of early detection. Making annual eye exams part of the back-to-school routine is a key step in helping to manage and control myopia in children."

The Canadian Association of Optometry recommends that school-aged children receive a comprehensive eye exam every year until the age of 19. Yet, the recent national Specsavers survey revealed 45% of school-aged children in Canada are not receiving annual eye exams as recommended2. This gap in routine eyecare is concerning, especially as rates of childhood myopia continue to rise.

As part of its mission to change lives through better sight, Specsavers is encouraging parents to include a comprehensive eye exam as part of their back-to-school routine. For children diagnosed with myopia, there are specific types of glasses and contact lenses that can help slow the progression of the condition. Specsavers offers several of these solutions, with savings available during the back-to-school season. Visiting an Optometrist from a young age is important. Early intervention can help reduce children's risk of developing long-term sight-threatening conditions.

Specsavers locations offer comprehensive eye exams by independent optometrists, including optical coherence tomography (OCT), a 3D advanced eye health scan that examines the back of the eye. The scan helps to assess eye health in detail and detect other causes that may be contributing to visual impairment. Children are covered for annual eye exams if they are under a provincial health care plan in most provinces.

"So much of parenthood is about preparing our little ones for a bright future," adds Barber, "Whether they have their sights set on being explorers, athletes, artists, scientists or musicians, we want to make sure they're ready to do so with confidence and clear vision."

Parents interested in learning more about myopia management or scheduling an eye exam for their child can visit specsavers.ca/myopia.

