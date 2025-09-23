Partnership spotlights the importance of preventive eyecare through regular, comprehensive exams with OCT

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Specsavers Canada has announced their continued partnership with Canadian astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield, in a new campaign, that highlights the incredible demands our eyes face every day and why looking after them with regular, comprehensive eye exams is important.

Specsavers Canada and Chris Hadfield announce continued partnership aiming to change Canadians’ lives through better sight (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Col. Chris Hadfield, whose rare vantage point as an astronaut brings depth and authenticity to our eye health message," says. Catherine Walsh, VP Marketing and PR at Specsavers Canada. "His trusted voice helps us connect with Canadians in a meaningful way, encouraging them to prioritize their vision through regular eye exams—before problems develop."

The new campaign draws on Col. Hadfield's extraordinary experience as someone whose eyes have been through more than most. Using Specsavers' signature humour, it blends the rigorous visual demands of space travel with everyday issues we can all relate to, such as reading in low light or spending long hours on a screen. The partnership helps shine a light on the importance of protecting our eye health and encourages Canadians to take proactive steps through regular, comprehensive eye exams.

"I have been so lucky to see our whole, beautiful world from outer space. It reminds me that my eyes have gone through a lot, and how important sight is in daily life," said Col. Chris Hadfield. "That's why I get a detailed eye exam every year, including OCT. Everyone should – your vision is precious."

Specsavers wants Canadians to understand the full value of a comprehensive eye exam and how it can help protect their vision. Many eye conditions can progress without symptoms or noticeable changes to vision, which is why optometrists use a range of tests during exams, including optical coherence tomography (OCT).

OCT is a 3D advanced eye health scan that examines the back of the eye, that can help enable early detection of conditions like diabetes, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration that might otherwise go unnoticed.

As part of the company's commitment to accessible care, Specsavers equips their locations with OCT so that it can be included as part of every comprehensive eye exam.

Regular comprehensive eye exams are essential for maintaining healthy vision and catching potential issues early, before they develop into serious long-term problems.

Visit Specsavers.ca to find out more and book a comprehensive eye exam that includes OCT.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, over 165 locations have opened across the country, in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Manitoba. Specsavers recently announced a strategic expansion to open over 100 additional stores before the end of the year, extending reach into five new provinces and one new territory. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their earliest stages.

Founded in the UK more than 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

