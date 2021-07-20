Specialty Foods Group Income Fund Announces Payment of Final Distribution

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Specialty Foods Group Income Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that, effective today, it has completed the final distribution of funds to its unitholders. The distribution was made to unitholders of record on July 12, 2021 of Cdn.$3.25 million in the aggregate, representing a distribution per unit of approximately Cdn.$0.16. The distribution is being treated by the Fund as a return of capital.

As previously announced, the Fund has received all proceeds arising from the sale of Specialty Foods Group LLC, including after taking into account post-closing adjustments, and the distribution referred to above represents the final payment to unitholders from the Fund including after taking into account such proceeds. Also as previously announced, it is anticipated that the Fund and its subsidiaries will cease all further activity. Glenn Bowman, the sole director of 1959832 Ontario Inc., the trustee of the Fund, and of Fund subsidiaries, has advised that he intends to resign after arranging for usual tax returns to be filed.

For further information: Email: [email protected]