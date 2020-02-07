Specialty Foods Group Income Fund Announces Payment of Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Specialty Foods Group Income Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that it has completed the payment of its previously announced distribution to the unitholders of the Fund in the aggregate amount of Cdn.$35 million, representing a distribution per unit of approximately Cdn.$1.74 (the "Distribution"). This amount includes, in large part, the net cash proceeds received by the Fund from the previously announced sale of Specialty Foods Group, LLC.

The Distribution was deemed to be a step in the previously announced plan of arrangement of the Fund and certain related entities which took effect on February 28, 2017, however, the Distribution was completed with effect on January 29, 2020.

