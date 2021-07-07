Specialty Foods Group Income Fund Announces Final Distribution

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Specialty Foods Group Income Fund (the "Fund") announced today that it will be making a final distribution as a return of capital to the unitholders of the Fund in the amount of Cdn.$3.25 million, representing a distribution per unit of approximately Cdn.$0.16 (the "Distribution"), based upon their being 20,125,000 outstanding units. This amount represents the balance of the net cash proceeds that have been held in trust by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT and that were received from the previously completed sale of Specialty Foods Group, LLC ("SFG") including after the deductions referred to below. The Fund has received all proceeds arising from the sale of SFG, including after taking into account all post-closing adjustments. It is anticipated that the final distribution will be made by the Fund through the facilities of CDS on or about July 20, 2021 to holders of record on July 12, 2021.

Following completion of the Distribution, it is anticipated that the Fund and its subsidiaries will cease all further activity. Glenn Bowman, the sole director of 1959832 Ontario Inc., the trustee of the Fund, and of Fund subsidiaries including Specialty Foods Group Canada Holdings, Inc., has advised that he intends to resign after the Distribution and after arranging for the usual tax returns to be filed.

In arriving at the amount of the Distribution, the Fund has deducted a reserve amount to cover anticipated director fees up to the time of Mr. Bowman's resignation, director and officer insurance (including run-off insurance), the deductible amount under the insurance policy and other expenses of the Fund including CDS fees in relation to the Distribution, accounting and legal expenses and certain taxes.

For further information: [email protected]