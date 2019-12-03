Special Meeting of Shareholders Called by a Concerned Shareholder of Copper North Mining Corp.

WHITEHORSE, YK, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - A special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of Copper North Mining Corp. ("Copper North") (TSX-V: COL) has been called for January 29, 2020. The Meeting has been called by H. Coyne & Sons Ltd., a concerned shareholder of Copper North (the "Concerned Shareholder"). A Notice of Special Meeting was filed on Copper North's SEDAR profile (at www.sedar.com) on November 29, 2019, confirming a record date of December 5, 2019 and setting out certain other details.

As noted in the news release of Copper North dated November 12, 2019, the Concerned Shareholder provided a shareholder meeting requisition notice (the "Requisition") dated November 6, 2019. The Requisition demanded the convening of a special meeting of shareholders at which meeting shareholders would be asked to vote on a special resolution to remove all of the incumbent directors except Ms. Susan Craig and Mr. Loy Chunpongtong; an ordinary resolution setting the number of directors of the company at four (4) for the next year; and electing or appointing Mr. Robert Macdonald and Mr. Dwayne McInnis as directors of the company to fill the vacancies created by the removal of certain incumbent directors.

Under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), the directors of Copper North had 21 days after the date on which the Requisition was received to call a meeting of shareholders to transact the business stated in the Requisition, failing which the Concerned Shareholder would be permitted to send notice of a meeting to transact the business set out in the Requisition. The directors of Copper North did not call the meeting, nor did they provide any response to the Requisition. Accordingly, the Concerned Shareholder called the meeting and provided Notice of the Meeting as set forth herein.

Information relating to the Concerned Shareholder's new proposed board nominees is as follows:

Mr. Robert Macdonald

Mr. Macdonald is the Vice President of Geological Services for the Manex Resource Group of Companies and in such capacity has been the Vice President Exploration for several publicly listed companies including Southern Silver Exploration Corporation, Equity Metals Corporation, Homestake Resource Corporation (formerly Bravo Gold Corp.) and the Exploration Manager for Valterra Resource Corporation, Duncastle Gold Corp. and Fortune River Gold Corporation. Mr. Macdonald has overseen the exploration of many projects throughout North America including the discovery and delineation of the high-grade 1.2 million ounce Homestake Ridge Au-Ag deposit in northern British Columbia and is currently advancing Southern Silver's 24 million tonne Cerro Las Minitas Ag-Pb-Zn project, Durango State, Mexico. Mr. Macdonald graduated with a B.Sc. (Hons) from Memorial University of Newfoundland in 1990 and earned a MSc. from the University of British Columbia in 1999. Prior to joining Manex Group, Mr. Macdonald worked as a geologist with the British Columbia Geological Survey and Teck Exploration on projects in Alaska, Peru and British Columbia.

Mr. Dwayne McInnis

Mr. McInnis is an entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector with a focus on community involvement. He was involved in the creation of two (2) joint venture companies, Tahltan Northern Exploration Services and Tahltan Drilling Services, which provided exploration services to clients in Tahltan traditional territory and has aided exploration companies to secure access agreements throughout British Columbia. Previous to his involvement in mineral exploration, Mr. McInnis served as an Environmental Manager in the forest industry.

Further information will be issued by the Concerned Shareholder in due course.

If the Concerned Shareholder is successful at the Meeting, the new board will be comprised of Mr. Robert Macdonald, Mr. Dwayne McInnis, Ms. Susan Craig and Mr. Loy Chunpongtong.

In consultation with the British Columbia Securities Commission, a copy of this press release is being filed on Copper North's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange or any securities regulatory body has reviewed the contents of this news release.

SOURCE H. Coyne & Sons Ltd.